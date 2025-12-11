Is your healthy sweetener ruining your diet? Experts explain the difference between glycemic index and insulin index

Have you been in the grocery aisle, looking at labels and trying to make healthy choices? Do you think that products labelled as low in sugar or containing "natural" sweeteners, like maple syrup, are better options? According to bariatric and metabolic surgeon Dr Abhishek Katakwar, the truth about these sweeteners is more complex than we believe. He says it all boils down to the differences between glycemic index and the insulin index, which impact insulin resistance in the body. Healthy sweeteners: How to choose a healthier sweetener for your diet?(Adobe Stock)

What is the problem with sweeteners?

When it comes to sweeteners, it can be confusing, especially with marketing that promotes "healthy" options. Maple syrup, honey, and agave nectar are good choices because they have nutrients. However, on HT Smartcast's Health Charcha Podcast, Dr Katakwar points out that "being natural doesn’t always mean they are suitable for your metabolic health." For example, while maple syrup may seem harmless, it can raise insulin levels more than regular sugar. "It's important to remember that how food affects your body is what really matters; it’s not just about the type of sugar, but also how your body reacts to it", Integrative Health Coach and Nutritionist Neha Ranglani tells Health Shots.

What is the difference between the insulin index (II) and the glycemic index (GI)?

The glycemic index shows how fast foods with carbohydrates raise blood glucose levels. "Foods with a high GI, like white bread and sugary cereals, can cause quick increases in blood sugar, followed by sharp drops", says Ranglani. This can make you feel hungry soon after eating. Many people want to avoid these energy ups and downs in energy.

The insulin index, on the other hand, assesses how different foods affect blood insulin levels, not just blood sugar levels. Some foods may have a high glycemic index but do not cause an insulin spike. And certain high-protein foods might have a low GI response but can still trigger a significant insulin response, says the nutritionist. Understanding this difference is important for managing your metabolic health.

What are the hidden dangers of artificial sweeteners?

Dr Katakwar highlights the importance of checking your insulin response for long-term health. “This means being careful about what you eat. If you eat foods that spike your insulin too much, you can increase your risk of health problems over time, such as insulin resistance, weight gain, and even diabetes,” he says.

Agave nectar is often advertised as a low-glycemic index (GI) option. However, it contains a lot of fructose, similar to high-fructose corn syrup. "Although agave doesn’t raise your blood sugar like regular sugar does, it can significantly increase your insulin levels", says Ranglani. This can lead your body to store more fat rather than burn it.

How do artificial sweeteners affect your health?

If you care about your health, remember that all foods marketed as “healthy” aren’t always good for you. "This is especially true if your goals are to lose weight, control blood sugar, or keep a balanced diet", says Ranglani. If your favourite sweeteners don’t align with your health goals, it may be time to consider changing them.

Read the labels: Check the ingredient lists on your sweeteners. Look for hidden sugars and additives. Sometimes, these "better for you" sweeteners can include ingredients that hurt your health goals. Experiment with alternatives: If maple syrup and agave nectar don’t work for you, try zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit. "These options have minimal effect on blood sugar and insulin, making them excellent choices for people who want something sweet without the same health issues", says Ranglani. Portion control: Healthier sweeteners can still add calories and lead to weight gain if you overeat. It's important to use them in moderation. We often forget this when enjoying a healthy dessert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)