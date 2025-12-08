Study says sugar substitutes cause dementia; should diabetes patients take artificial sweeteners?

Artificial sweeteners are liquids or powders, like sucralose, erythritol, and aspartame. Millions of people worldwide, particularly those with diabetes, ingest them. People with diabetes are advised to switch from sugar to its alternatives primarily because the latter cause fewer blood sugar spikes, according to Medical News Today. Artificial sweeteners are available in the market in different names and forms — as liquids or powders.

Artificial sweeteners and global cognitive decline

The potential long-term health impacts of taking sugar substitutes have also been a major concern in recent years. Aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame-K, erythritol, xylitol, and sorbitol were found to be associated with declines in memory and general cognitive abilities, as per Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

“To a large or lesser extent, artificial sweeteners are (basically) chemicals,” said Claudia Suemoto, MD, PhD, senior author of the Neurology study, on the In Conversation podcast. She added that research has found that “higher consumption of sweeteners” leads to “global cognitive decline”.

According to studies, those who consumed aspartame and saccharin experienced a 62 per cent faster deterioration in their cognitive abilities, which is equivalent to an age increase of 1.6 years, The Guardian reported.

“Low and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar. However, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time,” said Suemoto.

Dr Andrew Budson, a lecturer in neurology at Harvard Medical School, was astonished that there was no link between artificial sweetener consumption and cognitive decline in people older than 60, as per harvard.edu.

The following artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, and plant-based sugar alternatives are deemed safe for ingestion by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Saccharin, sucralose, aspartame, xylitol, erythritol, stevia, and monk fruit.

About artificial sweeteners

A sugar substitute, often known as an artificial sweetener, is a food additive that has the same sweetness as sugar but substantially less food energy than sugar-based sweeteners. As a result, it is either low-calorie or zero-calorie (non-nutritive). Plant extracts or chemical synthesis can be used to create artificial sweeteners. Commercial sugar substitutes come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including packets, powders, and tiny pills.

Aspartame, monk fruit extract, saccharin, sucralose, stevia, acesulfame potassium (ace-K), and cyclamate are common alternatives to sugar. In order to sweeten diet drinks without adding calories, these sweeteners are a necessary component. Moreover, sugars are the source of sugar alcohols such as sorbitol, xylitol, and erythritol.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.