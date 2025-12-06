Gynaecologist shares 6 tips to manage PCOS and diabetes together: ‘Two sides of the same metabolic coin…’

Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is one of the most common metabolic issues among women of reproductive age. As per the World Health Organization, 6-13 per cent of women in this group are affected, with up to 70 per cent of cases remaining undiagnosed. It turns out PCOS is also closely interconnected with other health conditions like diabetes, making early awareness and management very crucial for long-term health. Missed periods may hint at PCOS or PCOD.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To understand more about this connection, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Sudeshna Ray, who has over 25 years of experience and is the additional director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Jaslok Hospital.

According to her, these two are deeply interconnected.“PCOS and diabetes are two sides of the same metabolic coin," she explained. So the same hormones that are responsible for reproduction also affect how the body processes sugar. In other words, there's a very complex interplay between metabolic and reproductive health.

How are PCOS and diabetes interconnected?

PCOS increases the risk of Type 1 diabetes. (Picture credit: Pexels)

It may seem PCOS is associated with a weight-related problem, but Dr Ray reminded that PCOS can occur in women of all body types. The condition is rooted in hormonal imbalances, going beyond the cause of excess weight.

“PCOS is not only a weight-related condition. Even lean women with PCOS can develop insulin resistance and are at higher risk for Type 2 diabetes," she said.

The reason may seem to be excessive weight, but the doctor highlighted that the core issue is at the cellular and hormonal level. Dr Ray said, "The problem lies not only in excess fat but also in the hormonal and cellular resistance that impairs how the body uses glucose.” She reiterated the importance of screening irrespective of body type. This means women with PCOS need to have their blood glucose levels checked regularly due to the prevalence of this risk factor.

Since PCOS and diabetes are interlinked, some women with diabetes may also begin to show signs of PCOS. Dr Ray elaborated, “Women with Type 1 diabetes, particularly those receiving high doses of insulin, often exhibit features of PCOS. This link shows how closely insulin and reproductive hormones are connected.”

6 tips to manage PCOS and diabetes together

Dr Ray suggested six practical tips, including lifestyle modification and medical guidance, to ensure that the shared root cause, insulin resistance, is addressed:

1. Maintain a healthy weight: Even modest weight loss of 5–10% can improve insulin sensitivity and restore hormonal balance.

2. Eat smart: Focus on whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Reduce refined carbohydrates and sugars that spike blood glucose.

3. Move more: Exercise improves insulin sensitivity. A mix of aerobic activity and strength training works best.

4. Monitor regularly: Routine blood sugar checks help detect prediabetes early.

5. Consider medical options: Under a doctor’s supervision, medications like metformin can help manage both insulin resistance and PCOS symptoms.

6. Sleep and stress management: Poor sleep and chronic stress worsen insulin resistance. Practices like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing can help restore balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.