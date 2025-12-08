Do cold plunges benefit women? UK physician explains how cold exposure impacts women differently than men

Cold plunges have become a go-to ritual in modern wellness routines, praised for everything from boosting immunity to speeding up recovery. But here’s what often gets overlooked: most of the science behind these icy benefits is based on studies done almost entirely on men. That leaves a big question mark over how cold plunges truly affect women - because one thing is clear, women’s bodies respond to cold very differently. Dr Mezher explains how cold plunges effect women.(Pinterest)

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based out of England, is breaking down the real effects of cold plunges on women - do they truly work, or can they backfire? In an Instagram video posted on December 8, the physician explains the mixed evidence suggesting potential benefits and highlights the need for more research.

How do cold plunges affect women?

Dr Mezher explains that women’s physiology differs from men’s, which means they may not respond to cold exposure in the same way. He also notes that despite the widely claimed benefits, most of the supporting research is based on male-centric studies that fail to adequately account for women.

He explains, “Women generally have a different pattern of heat distribution, higher surface-area-to-volume ratio, and hormonal variations that can make them more susceptible to the effects of cold. This can mean quicker heat loss, stronger discomfort, and potentially fewer of the metabolic boosts seen in some studies on men.”

The physician highlights that while the practice isn’t technically unsafe for women, the physiological payoff might not be as much as what’s seen in male-dominant research.

Benefits of cold plunges

Dr Mezher notes that while the benefits on women might be reduced, it does not mean there are no benefits at all. He explains, “Early findings suggest that regular cold exposure may support immune responsiveness, with some small studies showing a reduction in the number of sick days among people who practice cold plunging - women included. While the mechanisms aren’t fully understood, possible contributors include brief activation of stress-response pathways, improved circulation, and mood-enhancing effects that help with overall wellbeing.”

Highlighting the mixed evidence, Dr Mezher refers to a study that tested cold plunges for post-exercise muscle recovery and found no statistically significant improvement in women. However, he also notes, “In 2016, there was a medium-sized study that included more than 50 percent of females that found that there was a significant benefit. The difference though is that the previous study was looking at the effect on sick days, of which there was a 29 percent reduction.”

Dr Mezher stresses that more research - especially involving women - is still needed, but adds that cold plunges can be a useful tool when practised safely and as part of a balanced wellness routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.