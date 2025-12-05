Physician shares how to distinguish between standard tension headaches and a migraine: ‘Throbbing or pulsating pain…’

Persistent headaches are often dismissed as nothing more than stress or exhaustion, but when they’re accompanied by symptoms like nausea, sensitivity to light, or throbbing pain, they may actually be migraines - a neurological condition, not just a “bad headache.” Knowing the difference is crucial, as each requires a different approach to management. By paying attention to the nature of the pain, the accompanying symptoms, and how long the headache lasts, you can begin to tell tension headaches and migraines apart. Read more to discover the difference between migraines and tension headaches. (Unsplash)

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based out of England, has explained how to distinguish between standard tension headaches and migraines. In an Instagram video shared on December 4, the physician outlines the different causes and symptoms of each type of headache, explaining how to tell them apart.

Tension headache

Dr Mezher states that typical tension headaches present as a dull, pressure-like pain around the head. The discomfort is usually mild to moderate, allowing most people to continue with their daily activities. He explains, “A standard tension-type headache typically feels like a dull, tight, or pressure-like discomfort that wraps around the forehead, temples, or back of the head - almost like a band being tightened. These headaches are usually mild to moderate, don’t worsen significantly with movement, and are not usually accompanied by nausea or sensitivity to light and sound.”

Some of the triggers the physician mentions include stress, poor posture, and muscle tension, and he notes that while tension headaches can be uncomfortable, they usually don’t prevent a person from going about their daily activities, and may last anywhere from a few minutes to some hours with mild to moderate pain.

Migraine

Dr Mezher states that migraines, on the other hand, are a different condition altogether, involving a complex neurological process. He explains, “They often present as a throbbing or pulsating pain that is moderate to severe, usually on one side of the head. Migraines can be disabling and are often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and marked sensitivity to light, sound, or smells. Some people also experience visual disturbances, known as aura, before the pain begins.”

The physician highlights that unlike tension headaches, migraines usually worsen with physical activity and can stretch for hours to even days. He elaborates, “Migraines can go from four hours to 72, and involve a complex underlying process causing moderate to severe pain because of changes in blood flow and neuronal activity.”

While stress and fatigue are common triggers for both, Dr Mezher also adds that certain foods, sensory inputs and alcohol use can also cause migraines. He highlights, “Understanding the difference helps guide proper treatment and explains why migraine is considered a neurological disorder rather than just a ‘bad headache’.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.