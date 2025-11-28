Lucknow health coach shares 8 causes and simple solutions for bloating: ‘Drinking too much water or drinking too little’

Bloating got you feeling like a balloon? Don't worry, you're not alone. Bloating is super common, but the good news is it's usually temporary and can be managed. In an Instagram video posted on November 25, Kapil Kanodia, a health and wellness coach based in Lucknow, outlined eight common causes of bloating and acidity, and also shared the solutions for each. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares his 'no 1 tip' to cure bloating and gas pain Bloating is a sign that your body needs attention.(Unsplash)

He covered dietary adjustments, such as maintaining an optimal balance of daily fibre and water consumption based on body weight, and also recommended adopting mindful eating techniques, such as consuming only 70 percent of capacity and chewing slowly to prevent air swallowing.

Kapil shared that a sedentary lifestyle can slow metabolism while chronic stress disrupts digestion, suggesting breathing exercises or counselling for relief. He also shared the importance of testing for food intolerances and avoiding late-night meals to improve digestive health. In the video he posted, Kapil said in Hindi: “If you experience bloating, then know the eight reasons behind it and their solutions in 60 seconds.”

According to Kapil, here are 8 reason you feel bloated and easy tips to cure it:

1. Improper fibre intake

The first reason is eating too much fibre or too little fibre. In both cases, the gut bacteria are not happy, and bloating occurs.

• Solution: You should consume 30 to 35 grams of fibre throughout the day.

2. Improper water intake

The second reason is drinking too much water or drinking too little water. In both cases, your digestion process will be impacted.

• Solution: You should drink at least 30 ml per kg of body weight and a maximum of 40 ml per kg of body weight.

3. Eating too fast

The third reason is eating too quickly. In this case, many people start swallowing air, which causes a sensation of bloating in the stomach.

• Solution: So eat slowly, chew comfortably, so that if this is the cause of your bloating, it gets resolved.

4. Overeating

The fourth reason is eating more than necessary, meaning overeating. In this case, the body produces a lot of acid to digest that food, which causes acidity and bloating.

• Solution: Eat only 70 percent of your capacity. Do not eat to fill your stomach; eat food for its nutritional value.

5. Food intolerance

The fifth reason is food intolerance. You might have heard of gluten intolerance or lactose intolerance.

• Solution: The best thing is to get a blood test done, called a food intolerance test, and you will find out which foods you need to remove from your diet for a few days.

6. Eating late at night

The sixth reason is eating late at night. When you eat late at night, you tend to fall asleep immediately after eating. When you eat food, your body's temperature rises, and when you sleep, it drops. If you sleep immediately after eating, the body will go into a confused state, which will cause bloating and acid (acidity).

7. Sedentary lifestyle

The seventh reason is a sedentary lifestyle. Many people even work out for an hour but then remain seated all day. As a result, blood circulation and metabolism in the body become sluggish, leading to increased acidity and bloating.

• Solution: You will have to find a way to remain physically active throughout the day.

8. Stress

The eighth reason is the last but the most important: stress. As soon as you go into stress, stress hormones start increasing in your body, which suspends your digestion process and metabolism. This happens because it is essential for the body to cope with that stressful situation; your digestion, constipation, and bloating are not a priority in that moment.

• Solution: For this, you can do breathing exercises, especially before and after meals. If you want to permanently eliminate this problem, you must work on your thought process and definitely seek counselling.

If bloating persists or is severe, it's always best to consult a doctor to rule out any underlying issues.

