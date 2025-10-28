AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 7 simple but effective ways to beat bloating: ‘Fibre is great for your gut but…’

Bloating is one of the most common digestive issues people face - and while it’s often linked to what you eat, everyday habits can play an equally big role. From eating too fast to overloading on fibre or fizzy drinks, small lifestyle choices can trigger that uncomfortable, gassy feeling. Changing certain daily habits can prevent bloating.(Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has shared seven simple yet effective hacks to help beat bloating. In an Instagram video posted on October 28, the gastroenterologist highlights common habits that cause bloating and shares practical tips to help prevent it.

1. Eat slowly and chew well

Wolfing down your food too quickly can result in trapped air, which causes bloating. Dr Sethi advises, “Chew thoroughly and put your fork down between bites.”

2. Cut back on fizzy drinks

Fizzy drinks like sodas, sparkling water and beer cause bloating because they release carbon dioxide in your gut. The gastroenterologist recommends sticking to plain water or herbal teas.

3. Go easy on artificial sweeteners

Dr Sethi explains that sugar alcohols like sorbitol, xylitol, and maltitol ferment in the colon. This can lead to major gas and cramps.

4. Add fibre gradually

Dr Sethi highlights, “Fibre is great for your gut, but too much too quickly equals excess fermentation. Increase slowly and pair with two to three litres of water daily.”

5. Try a post-meal walk

According to the gastroenterologist, even a 10 minute walk after eating meals can speed up digestion and help gas move more smoothly through your gut.

6. Watch portion sizes

Large meals can stretch your stomach and slow down gastric emptying. Dr Sethi recommends opting for smaller, balanced meals spaced through the day.

7. Manage stress

Dr Sethi states, “Stress tightens your gut and worsens bloating. Try deep breathing, meditation, or short breaks during the day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.