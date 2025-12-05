Gynaecologist shares why women should eat pumpkin seeds: Benefits for PMS symptoms like period cramps and headaches

If you’re a woman, you likely have your own stories about menstrual discomfort. Dealing with cramps, irritability, and bloating can be challenging each month. Many women use over-the-counter pain relievers to help. However, some natural options are worth trying. One suggestion is pumpkin seeds, a simple, healthy snack recommended by a gynaecologist. Pumpkin seeds are important for managing Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) symptoms because they contain magnesium, a key mineral our bodies need. Are pumpkin seeds good for women?(Adobe Stock)

Does magnesium help with period cramps?

To understand how pumpkin seeds can help, it is important to look at magnesium's role in managing menstrual cramps. Many women experience severe period pain, called dysmenorrhea, affecting about 50-90 percent women during their reproductive years, according to research in BMC Women’s Health. "Besides cramps, symptoms can include nausea, diarrhea, and headaches. This is where magnesium is important," Dr Astha Dayal, Lead Consultant-Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots.

Magnesium is important for many body functions, especially in how muscles and nerves work. “It helps relax the body, which can reduce uterine contractions and relieve pain,” says the expert. A 2022 study published in Cureus found that taking 250 mg of magnesium daily can help manage dysmenorrhea symptoms. To ease discomfort naturally, consider eating foods high in magnesium, like pumpkin seeds.

How many pumpkin seeds should I eat daily to get enough magnesium?

"Pumpkin seeds are not only tasty and versatile but also a great source of magnesium, with about 150 mg per ounce", says Dr Dayal. In addition to magnesium, pumpkin seeds are a rich source of other nutrients, making them a healthy choice for any diet.

Rich in healthy fats and fiber: Pumpkin seeds are a great source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. “These healthy fats can help reduce inflammation, which may relieve PMS symptoms,” says the doctor. They also have a lot of fiber, which promotes digestive health and helps you feel full longer.

What is the best way to eat pumpkin seeds?

Ditching processed foods can be simple. Adding pumpkin seeds to your daily meals is easy and tasty. Here are some fun and simple ways to include them in your meals:

On salads: Sprinkle a handful of roasted pumpkin seeds on your favourite salad for extra crunch.

Sprinkle a handful of roasted pumpkin seeds on your favourite salad for extra crunch. In smoothies: Mix them into your morning smoothie or yoghurt for a healthy boost.

Mix them into your morning smoothie or yoghurt for a healthy boost. Homemade granola or energy bites: Add pumpkin seeds for a healthy snack.

Add pumpkin seeds for a healthy snack. As a snack, enjoy roasted, spiced nuts for a healthy option.

Do pumpkin seeds help with period pain?

Pumpkin seeds and magnesium can help reduce period pain, but it alone cannot help. Other lifestyle changes worth incorporating in your life include:

Eat a balanced diet: Eat a mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to keep your body healthy. Include foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts, to reduce inflammation and improve your mood. Focus on hydration: Drink enough fluids during your menstrual cycle. “Herbal teas like chamomile and ginger can help because they have anti-inflammatory properties,” says the expert. Mindful practices: Try yoga or meditation. Deep breathing exercises can help lower stress, which often worsens menstrual symptoms. Try heating pads: A simple solution is to use one on your abdomen. "This can help relax your muscles and provide quick relief", shares the doctor.

As you look at changing your diet and lifestyle, keep in mind that everyone's body responds differently. Many women find magnesium and other nutrients helpful, but some may have specific health or dietary needs to consider. Dr Dayal recommends that before starting any supplements, it is best to talk to a healthcare provider to get advice tailored to your personal situation.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)