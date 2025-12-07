Gastroenterologist recommends 3 easy tips to keep your pancreas healthy: ‘Getting blood sugar checked…’

Your daily habits are essential in keeping your health on track. Small, consistent actions, like what you eat each day or how often you move, can substantially impact multiple aspects of your health. By focusing on these everyday choices, you can build a routine that supports long-term fitness, energy, and overall well-being. Over time, these habits affect your organs and how they function. One of the organs which is quite vital to pay attention to is the pancreas. Eating green veggies ensures your pancreatic health is well.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Mumbai diabetologist warns late-night eating may raise diabetes risk; shares 5 dinner options for stable blood sugar

To understand how to take care of your pancreatic health, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Abhimanyu Kapoor, director- surgical gastroenterology at Regency Health, Kanpur, who shared that the pancreas is extremely important for the vital functioning of the body, as it is involved in digestion and the control of blood sugar.

Why do you have to take care of your pancreas?

So what happens if you don't take proper care of your pancreas? Since it plays a crucial role in digestion and blood sugar regulation, it is one of the most important organs to safeguard.



The gastroentrologist highlighted what happens when your pancreas malfunctions: “A malfunction can result in serious situations like diabetes, acute and chronic pancreatitis, and sometimes, even cancer of the pancreas.” He emphasised that with the help of consistent healthy habits, you can reduce the risk and protect this vital organ.

Dr Kapoor spotlighted the worrying rise in pancreatic problems. He also revealed that over 10 crore adults in India have diabetes, which is closely linked to strain and dysfunction of the pancreas.

Tips to protect pancreatic health

While the pancreas can be resilient, the surgeon noted that it is not built for years of bad nutrition, erratic eating patterns, immoderate alcohol consumption, or uncontrolled metabolic stress. Dr Kapoor noted that many young people are developing pancreatitis and metabolic issues, highlighting the need for prevention as a priority.

1. Balanced diet

Add more green veggies and lean protein to diet!(Freepik)

Diet plays an instrumental role in keeping your pancreas healthy and functioning well. What you put on your plate impacts your digestion, glucose regulation, and the risk of inflammation or metabolic stress.

The gastroentrologist shared, “Foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins are good for stable digestion and for balancing glucose levels.” He warned about overusing refined carbs, saturated fats, and fried foods as they strain the pancreas and raise the chance of inflammation and insulin resistance.

Dr Kapoor also emphasised that many urban working adults in India rely on fast food and eat at irregular times, a trend that is very harmful. He remarked, “Over 60% of urban millennials order food online once a week or more, with a rising number of users in tier-2 and tier-3 cities taking to the trend.”

2. Limit alcohol and tobacco

Eliminate alcohol from your diet. (Unsplash)

Dr Kapoor also shed light on how detrimental alcohol and tobacco are for pancreatic health. He elaborated, “Alcohol-induced pancreatitis accounts for a large percentage of cases seen in tertiary hospitals. Even moderate but regular intake can cause inflammation over time. Combined with tobacco use, the risk multiplies, not only for pancreatitis but also for pancreatic cancer.”

3. Manage metabolic health

Keep a check on your weight. (Shutterstock)

Dr Kapoor stressed that maintaining metabolic health, such as maintaining blood sugar levels and a healthy weight, is critical for keeping the pancreas functioning properly and preventing any complicated diseases.

He added, “Obesity, high triglycerides, and a lack of exercise all hurt how well the pancreas works. Getting your blood sugar and cholesterol checked regularly, keeping a healthy weight, and being active for at least 30 minutes each day are basic ways to prevent issues.”

Early signs to note

Dr Kapoor warned about these signs, which could indicate underlying pancreatic issues such as gallstones:

Unexplained abdominal pain

Nausea

Digestive discomfort

He emphasised that one should seek medical help and avoid postponing treatment by relying on over-the-counter painkillers, self-medication, or consumption of herbal remedies without the doctor's guidance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.