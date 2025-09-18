Psychiatrist lists 7 daily habits and how they can make or break your metabolic health: Sleep, stress, protein and more

Certain habits help in fueling or slowing down the metabolism of the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Bansal, consultant psychiatrist and co-founder of House of Aesthetics in New Delhi said, “The body's metabolism is not just limited to how fast you burn calories, it is rather your body’s engine that assists in repair, energy and nutrition. And surprisingly, certain daily habits can either fire up your metabolism or make it sluggish.” Also read | 10 foods to increase metabolism and speed up weight loss Certain daily habits can either fire up your metabolism or make it sluggish.

Dr Ashish Bansal shared how the common habits of the day can make or break the metabolism of the body:

1. Quality and timing of sleep:

Poor sleep disbalances the hormones that regulate hunger i.e. ghrelin and the one that is associated with the feeling of fullness i.e. leptin. If you have just one night of sleep that is less than 6 hours, it leads to reduction in insulin sensitivity and also slows down the body’s fat metabolism. Consistent 7–8 hours keeps your circadian rhythm aligned, boosting calorie burn efficiency.

2. Timing of meals and role of breakfast:

If you skip your meals or have an irregular eating pattern, it slows down the body’s calorie burning process, which is also known as thermogenesis. Having a protein rich breakfast has the ability to raise the metabolic rate by 30 percent throughout the day. Late-night eating forces the body to store energy as fat instead of using it.

3. Hydration status:

Even mild dehydration (2–3%) lowers energy expenditure. Drinking cold water increases resting energy expenditure as the body works to warm it. Herbal teas with catechins (like green tea) further enhance fat oxidation.

Make sure you drink at least 8 glasses of water a day to stay healthy.(Adobe Stock)

4. Stress and cortisol levels:

When the body is under chronic stress, cortisol levels stay elevated which leads to slowing down of the metabolism. This encourages fat storage in the body especially around the belly area. Stress also increases cravings for high-sugar foods, which create energy crashes. Mindful breathing and short activity breaks can reset stress hormones quickly.

5. Physical activity even during work hours:

When an individual is engaged in long hours of sitting, the activity of the enzyme lipoprotein lipase decreases. This enzyme’s inactivity leads to slowing down of the body’s metabolism as it helps to break down fat when active. Even micro movements are helpful, be it standing after every 45 minutes of sitting or walking after your lunch. This raises the body’s NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) by up to 20 percent.

6. Protein quality and muscle mass:

Muscles of our body are metabolically active. 1 kilogram of the body muscles burn around 50-70 calories daily even at rest. When the dietary protein intake is low, it leads to muscle breakdown and this in turn, slows down the metabolism. Including 20–30 g protein per meal supports muscle repair and fat burning.

7. Caffeine and alcohol consumption:

Caffeine in coffee has been linked with boosting the body’s metabolism by 3-11 percent, but excessive consumption can definitely disrupt sleep too. Alcohol consumption is not recommended if weight loss is your concern as it slows down the fat oxidation in the body cells.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.