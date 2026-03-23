OTG vs microwave vs air fryer: Pros, cons and best picks from Glen, Faber, Samsung, Philips and more for Indian homes

Buying a new kitchen appliance can feel like an overwhelming experience, especially when you are stuck between three popular cooking appliances – an OTG, a microwave oven and an air fryer. At first glance they might seem like a similar option. They all cook food, they save time, and promise to make cooking easier. But on taking a closer look, you will understand that they all cater to different tastes and deliver different results. Air fryers are ideal for low-oil cooking while an OTG is ideal for baking. (Gemini)

Sure, microwave ovens have been in Indian homes for ages now and have become a staple for reheating food and making basic dishes, but air fryers offer a healthier alternative as they use almost no oil for cooking. Then there is the OTG oven, which seems like a microwave oven but in reality is far from it. The difference in these appliances not only lies in the way they cook food but also what they can be used for. In this guide, we will walk you through all the differences between an OTG, a microwave oven and an air fryer so that you get the right product for your home.

Key differences between an OTG, a microwave oven and an air fryer FEATURE OTG (Oven Toaster Grill) MICROWAVE OVEN AIR FRYER Working Mechanism Uses heating coils (top & bottom rods) Uses electromagnetic waves to heat food Uses rapid hot air circulation Cooking Speed Slow Very fast Moderate Oil Usage Moderate Very low Very low Ease of Use Manual controls, learning curve Very easy, beginner-friendly Easy, preset-based cooking Energy Efficiency Moderate High High Price Range Budget-friendly Mid to high (based on features) Mid-range Maintenance Easy but needs manual cleaning Easy, minimal effort Easy, non-stick baskets Best For Baking, grilling, toasting Reheating, defrosting, basic cooking, steaming Frying with less oil, crisping Who should buy an OTG?

Cooking is an art and it requires the right equipment along with high quality ingredients and specialized techniques to make a dish taste good. Another factor that helps in making a dish taste great is using the right home appliances. Take the example of OTG or an oven toaster griller. An OTG isn't for everyone. But if you love baking, grilling and toasting, it can be a game changer. OTGs are ideal for baking cakes, cup cakes and cookies and dishes like lasagna. They are also good for grilling meat, vegetables, making tikkas and kebabs and roasting whole chicken. However, they are not the appliance for you if your primary use case is reheating and defrosting food.

What are the factors to consider while buying an OTG? Capacity and space: One of the most important factors to consider while buying an OTG is the capacity. These appliances are available in capacities varying between 10L and 60L and buyers can pick the one that suits their cooking requirements. For instance, families with up to two members can opt for an option with up to 20L capacity, while medium sized families with three to four members can opt for the one with a capacity of 20L to 30L and large families can opt for an OTG with a capacity of more than 30L. OTGs with higher capacity will also occupy more space. So, it is important to check if the space available in your kitchen will be able to accommodate the model that you selected.

Power consumption: Another feature to consider is power consumption and wattage. Most OTGs consume 1200W to 2000W of power. Larger OTGs and the OTGs with higher wattage cook food faster But they also consume more energy. So, consider the frequency of your usage and your budget for electricity bill before choosing an OTG for your home.

Build and maintenance: The material of which your OTG is built will help in deciding how long will it last and how easy will it be to maintain it. OTGs made of stainless steel are more durable and easy to clean than the ones made of aluminum. Removable trays and cool touch handles make using the appliance easier.

Features: What you want to cook in the OTG will help in determining which features you want to look out for. For instance, rotisserie function is ideal for making kebabs and tikkas and roasting whole chickens while convection mode is a must for bakers as it ensures uniform cooking. A timer helps in ensuring that your dish doesn't overcook and the auto shut-off feature automatically turns off functions after a certain amount of time to prevent the appliance from overheating. Additionally, having multiple rack placement can help in adjusting the distance between food and heating element or cooking multiple things at once.