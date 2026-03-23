OTG vs microwave vs air fryer: Pros, cons and best picks from Glen, Faber, Samsung, Philips and more for Indian homes
Confused between buying an OTG, a microwave, and an air fryer? We have compared features, cooking styles, and costs to find the right kitchen appliance for you.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 35 Litre, 2100W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Temp. Control, Bake, Grill & Toast,Oven for Baking - Black (SA5035BLRC)View Details
Bajaj 1603 16 Litres Oven Toaster Grill (16L OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories| 1200 W | Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door| 2 Year Warranty by Bajaj| WhiteView Details
Faber 60L 2200W OTG | Bake, Toast, Roast, Grill | 4 Heating Functions, Upper & Lower Heating, Rottisserie, 360° Convection| Indicator Light, Auto Shut-Off, Ready Bell | Removable Crumb Tray | (Black)View Details
₹11,998
Bajaj 1000T Oven Toaster Grill (10 liter Otg) | Temperature control | Stainless Steel Body With Transparent Glass Door | Black | 2 Year Warranty | 800 WattsView Details
₹1,899
Morphy Richards Digital OTG|Capacity - 40 Litre with 13 Preset Menu|Rotisserie,Convection,In-Built Air-Fryer & Dehydrator Function|2-Yr WarrantyView Details
₹10,980
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Buying a new kitchen appliance can feel like an overwhelming experience, especially when you are stuck between three popular cooking appliances – an OTG, a microwave oven and an air fryer. At first glance they might seem like a similar option. They all cook food, they save time, and promise to make cooking easier. But on taking a closer look, you will understand that they all cater to different tastes and deliver different results.
Sure, microwave ovens have been in Indian homes for ages now and have become a staple for reheating food and making basic dishes, but air fryers offer a healthier alternative as they use almost no oil for cooking. Then there is the OTG oven, which seems like a microwave oven but in reality is far from it. The difference in these appliances not only lies in the way they cook food but also what they can be used for. In this guide, we will walk you through all the differences between an OTG, a microwave oven and an air fryer so that you get the right product for your home.
Key differences between an OTG, a microwave oven and an air fryer
FEATURE
OTG (Oven Toaster Grill)
MICROWAVE OVEN
AIR FRYER
Working Mechanism Uses heating coils (top & bottom rods) Uses electromagnetic waves to heat food Uses rapid hot air circulation Cooking Speed Slow Very fast Moderate Oil Usage Moderate Very low Very low Ease of Use Manual controls, learning curve Very easy, beginner-friendly Easy, preset-based cooking Energy Efficiency Moderate High High Price Range Budget-friendly Mid to high (based on features) Mid-range Maintenance Easy but needs manual cleaning Easy, minimal effort Easy, non-stick baskets Best For Baking, grilling, toasting Reheating, defrosting, basic cooking, steaming Frying with less oil, crisping
Who should buy an OTG?
Cooking is an art and it requires the right equipment along with high quality ingredients and specialized techniques to make a dish taste good. Another factor that helps in making a dish taste great is using the right home appliances. Take the example of OTG or an oven toaster griller. An OTG isn't for everyone. But if you love baking, grilling and toasting, it can be a game changer. OTGs are ideal for baking cakes, cup cakes and cookies and dishes like lasagna. They are also good for grilling meat, vegetables, making tikkas and kebabs and roasting whole chicken. However, they are not the appliance for you if your primary use case is reheating and defrosting food.
What are the factors to consider while buying an OTG?
Capacity and space: One of the most important factors to consider while buying an OTG is the capacity. These appliances are available in capacities varying between 10L and 60L and buyers can pick the one that suits their cooking requirements. For instance, families with up to two members can opt for an option with up to 20L capacity, while medium sized families with three to four members can opt for the one with a capacity of 20L to 30L and large families can opt for an OTG with a capacity of more than 30L. OTGs with higher capacity will also occupy more space. So, it is important to check if the space available in your kitchen will be able to accommodate the model that you selected.
Power consumption: Another feature to consider is power consumption and wattage. Most OTGs consume 1200W to 2000W of power. Larger OTGs and the OTGs with higher wattage cook food faster But they also consume more energy. So, consider the frequency of your usage and your budget for electricity bill before choosing an OTG for your home.
Build and maintenance: The material of which your OTG is built will help in deciding how long will it last and how easy will it be to maintain it. OTGs made of stainless steel are more durable and easy to clean than the ones made of aluminum. Removable trays and cool touch handles make using the appliance easier.
Features: What you want to cook in the OTG will help in determining which features you want to look out for. For instance, rotisserie function is ideal for making kebabs and tikkas and roasting whole chickens while convection mode is a must for bakers as it ensures uniform cooking. A timer helps in ensuring that your dish doesn't overcook and the auto shut-off feature automatically turns off functions after a certain amount of time to prevent the appliance from overheating. Additionally, having multiple rack placement can help in adjusting the distance between food and heating element or cooking multiple things at once.
Who should buy an air fryer?
Air fryers have been a relatively newer addition to Indian kitchens. These appliances use rapid hot air circulation to deliver crisps and evenly cooked food that uses little to no oil. Their popularity has been driven by the recent change in how Indians approach everyday cooking both in terms of calories and ease of cooking. These appliances are ideal for frying and roasting food items. They are an excellent option for calorie conscious users who want to eat fried snacks while using very low oil. Users can roast vegetables and make tikkas, French fries, chicken-based snacks and pizzas.
What are the factors to consider while buying an air fryer?
Capacity: Capacity plays an important role while deciding which air fryer is better for your home. Air fryers are available in capacities ranging between 2L to 12L. Small families with two to three members can pick air fryers with capacity ranging between 2L to 3.5L while medium sized families with around four people can opt for appliances with 4L to 6L capacity and large families can opt for appliances with a capacity greater than 6L.
Power consumption: Most air fryers use power in the range of 1,200W and 2,000W. Higher wattage results in food cooking faster. An air fryer with a wattage of 1500W strikes a balance between energy consumption and efficiency and is ideal for most homes.
Maintenance: A user-friendly design will make it easier for you to cook in the appliance and clean it afterwards. Look for features such as non-stick and dishwasher-safe baskets.
Safety: Safety should be your priority while buying an air fryer. For maximizing safety, look for features such as cool-touch handles and exteriors and overheat protection. Additionally, features such as auto shut-off helps prevent food from overcooking and the appliance from over heating.
Presets and controls: One of the benefits of using air fryers is that they come with presets, which means users don't have to set the temperature or timer for making popular food items. While picking an air fryer for your home, look for a diverse range of presets.
Who should buy a microwave oven?
Microwave ovens have been a part of Indian kitchens for a long time now. They are the OG appliances that are popular not just among families but also among working professionals, students and workspace canteens and act as reliable partners while cooking simple meals, reheating food and even baking when used with convection function. They are also a great option for steaming vegetables, and fish, and even cooking rice and lentils.
What are the factors to consider while buying a microwave oven?
Capacity: Just like OTGs, capacity is an important factor to consider while buying a microwave oven. For small families or couples, microwave ovens with a capacity ranging between 15L to 20L work well. While medium sized families with three to four members can opt for appliances with 21L to 30L capacity, large families with more than four members can opt for microwave ovens with a capacity of over 30L.
Size: Before buying a microwave oven, it's important to ensure that your microwave oven will fit in the space that you have kept for it.
Power consumption: Most microwave ovens use power in the range of 800W and 1,200W. Higher wattage results in faster cooking. However, it also consumes more power. So, appliances with 900W to 1000W wattage are ideal for Indian kitchens.
Maintenance: Material of which your microwave oven is built ensures how long the appliance will last. Stainless steel is durable and lasts long. Also look for cool-touch tops
Features: Microwave ovens these days come with a host of different features that make cooking easier and safer. For instance, a child safety lock prevents your kids from using the device accidentally and auto cook menus let you cook specific dishes at the click of a button. Look for cooking presets that best suit your cooking needs.
Air fryer vs microwave oven vs OTG: Which one should you pick?
All these appliances have distinct use cases. An OTG is the right pick for you if you love to grill and bake, but pick an air fryer if you want cook healthy food with minimal oil and if you want to cook Indian curries, reheat and defrost food, a microwave oven is your best bet.
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