Big price drop on 4K smart TVs: Up to 60% off on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Upgrading your television is one of the easiest ways to improve everyday entertainment, and 4K Smart TVs have made that upgrade more meaningful than ever. With sharper visuals, richer colours and seamless access to streaming apps, they bring a noticeable difference to everything from movies and sports to casual viewing. A great time to bring home a sharper and smarter viewing experience. (AI-generated) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less What makes it even more interesting right now is the ongoing price drop on several 4K Smart TVs on Amazon. With better features becoming more affordable, this feels like a practical moment to move from older Full HD setups to a more immersive and future-ready viewing experience.

This Samsung 55-inch Vision AI QLED TV combines Quantum Dot technology with the Q4 AI Processor to deliver vibrant colours and enhanced contrast. With Quantum HDR and HDR10+ support, it improves detail across bright and dark scenes. The smart experience is powered by Tizen OS, offering access to Samsung TV Plus and smart home integration via SmartThings. Gaming features like ALLM and Game Motion Plus enhance responsiveness, while Object Tracking Sound Lite creates a more immersive audio effect. It balances smart features, AI enhancements, and premium visuals in a mid-range segment.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 50 Hz Audio 20 W with OTS Lite OS Tizen

2. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch 4K TV delivers refined picture quality using the 4K Processor X1 and technologies like Live Colour and MotionFlow XR. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support enhance the audio experience, making it suitable for cinematic viewing. Running on Google TV, it provides seamless access to streaming apps and voice controls. The TV focuses on balanced performance with strong colour accuracy and smooth motion handling, making it ideal for films and sports.

Specifications Display 55-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio 20 W (Dolby Atmos) OS Google TV

The TCL 55Q6C stands out with its QD-Mini LED panel and 512+ local dimming zones, delivering excellent contrast and brightness control. With a 144 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, it is highly suitable for gaming. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos enhance cinematic quality, while Google TV ensures smooth smart functionality. The AiPQ Pro processor improves clarity and motion, making it a strong premium option for both gamers and movie enthusiasts.

Specifications Display 55-inch QD-Mini LED Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 144 Hz Audio 40 W OS Google TV

The Vu Vibe Series 55-inch QLED TV offers a unique advantage with its integrated 88 W soundbar, delivering powerful audio without external speakers. The QLED panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, ensuring vibrant visuals. Running on Google TV, it provides seamless access to apps and voice control. Its AI picture processing and MEMC support improve clarity and motion, making it suitable for both sports and movies. It is a strong choice for users prioritising sound and value.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio 88 W soundbar OS Google TV

This Xiaomi 43-inch FX 4K Fire TV is designed for compact spaces, offering a feature-rich smart experience with Fire TV OS and Alexa voice control. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS technologies for better sound clarity. The display includes HDR10 and MEMC for smoother visuals. With access to thousands of apps and DTH integration, it blends traditional TV viewing with streaming convenience. It is ideal for bedrooms or smaller living rooms.

Specifications Display 43-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio 24 W OS Fire TV

The LG UA82 55-inch TV features the α7 AI Processor Gen8, improving picture clarity through AI upscaling and dynamic tone mapping. With Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro, it enhances audio immersion. The webOS platform provides a smooth interface with wide app support and voice control. It also supports ALLM for gaming and integrates well with smart home ecosystems. It is a balanced option offering AI-driven performance and reliable build quality.

Specifications Display 55-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS webOS Audio 20 W (AI Sound Pro) Processor α7 Gen8

This Samsung Crystal 4K Vista 43-inch TV delivers enhanced colour reproduction with PurColour and HDR10+ support. The Crystal Processor 4K improves upscaling, while Motion Xcelerator ensures smoother visuals. Tizen OS provides access to smart apps and Samsung TV Plus content. It is designed for compact spaces, offering a good mix of smart features and display quality at an affordable price.

Specifications Display 43-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD Refresh Rate 50 Hz Audio 20 W OS Tizen

The LG UA82 50-inch TV offers similar features to its 55-inch variant, including the α7 AI Processor Gen8 and AI Sound Pro. It supports Dolby Atmos and HDR10 for improved picture and sound. With webOS, it ensures smooth navigation and access to popular streaming apps. Its slightly smaller size makes it suitable for medium-sized rooms while maintaining strong performance.

Specifications Display 50-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS webOS Audio 20 W Processor α7 Gen8

The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV offers HDR10+ and Dolby Audio support, delivering vibrant visuals and improved sound. Powered by Fire TV OS, it provides access to a wide app ecosystem and Alexa voice control. The 34 W speaker system offers better audio than standard TVs, while MEMC ensures smoother playback. It is a strong mid-range option for those wanting QLED quality with Fire TV convenience.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD Audio 34 W Refresh Rate 60 Hz OS Fire TV

The Vu GloQLED 55-inch TV offers a QLED panel with Dolby Vision and 400 nits brightness for vivid visuals. It runs on Google TV, providing easy access to apps and voice control. With 24 W sound and Dolby Atmos support, it delivers decent audio performance. Features like MEMC and AI picture processing improve motion and clarity. It is a good value-driven QLED option for everyday viewing.