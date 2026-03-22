Don’t buy a microwave before reading this: 7 mistakes most buyers realise too late | Our top picks for you

How do you buy a microwave? You go online, see a few deals, pick one that fits your budget, and place the order. And just like that, many people end up buying the wrong microwave. Some realise it doesn’t fit their cooking needs. Others find it too small, too complicated, or simply not useful enough. In many homes, the microwave becomes just a reheating box, or worse, something that sits unused in a corner. How to shop a microwave for your kitchen needs: Explained in detail. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

If you’re planning to buy one, it’s important to understand what you actually need. This guide will help you avoid common mistakes and choose a microwave that truly works for your kitchen and lifestyle.

Do you even need a microwave? Before getting into features and types, ask yourself one simple question—do you really need a microwave?

A microwave is useful, but not everyone uses it the same way. If your main purpose is reheating food, almost any basic model will do the job. If you enjoy cooking or want to try baking, your needs will be very different.

Some people buy a microwave thinking they will use it daily, but later realise they prefer cooking on a gas stove or using an air fryer. So, understanding your usage is the first step.

If you:

Mostly reheat leftovers - a basic microwave is enough

Want to grill or toast - look for more features

Enjoy baking cakes or pizzas - go for an advanced option Knowing this will save you both money and regret.

Types of microwaves One of the biggest reasons people get confused is the different types of microwaves available. Let’s break them down in the simplest way.

Solo microwave This is the most basic type. It is ideal for reheating food, defrosting frozen items, and simple cooking tasks.

It’s also the most affordable option and perfect for small families or individuals who don’t need advanced features.

Best solo mircowave ovens to buy on Amazon