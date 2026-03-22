Don’t buy a microwave before reading this: 7 mistakes most buyers realise too late | Our top picks for you
Our guide breaks down types, features, and common buying mistakes so you pick the right appliance instead of ending up with one you barely use.
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IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven with 69 Auto Cook Menus (24PM2S, Silver, Mug Recipes, Steam Clean, Auto Reheat, Preset Timer, Power Save, Child Safety Lock, 10 Power Levels)View Details
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)View Details
Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)View Details
Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)View Details
Morphy Richards 20 Litres Solo Microwave Oven| 6 Power Levels| Timer Function|Defrost| Overheat Protection with Auto Shut Off| 2 Year Product Warranty | BlackView Details
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How do you buy a microwave? You go online, see a few deals, pick one that fits your budget, and place the order. And just like that, many people end up buying the wrong microwave. Some realise it doesn’t fit their cooking needs. Others find it too small, too complicated, or simply not useful enough. In many homes, the microwave becomes just a reheating box, or worse, something that sits unused in a corner.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
If you’re planning to buy one, it’s important to understand what you actually need. This guide will help you avoid common mistakes and choose a microwave that truly works for your kitchen and lifestyle.
Do you even need a microwave?
Before getting into features and types, ask yourself one simple question—do you really need a microwave?
A microwave is useful, but not everyone uses it the same way. If your main purpose is reheating food, almost any basic model will do the job. If you enjoy cooking or want to try baking, your needs will be very different.
Some people buy a microwave thinking they will use it daily, but later realise they prefer cooking on a gas stove or using an air fryer. So, understanding your usage is the first step.
If you:
- Mostly reheat leftovers - a basic microwave is enough
- Want to grill or toast - look for more features
- Enjoy baking cakes or pizzas - go for an advanced option
Knowing this will save you both money and regret.
Types of microwaves
One of the biggest reasons people get confused is the different types of microwaves available. Let’s break them down in the simplest way.
Solo microwave
This is the most basic type. It is ideal for reheating food, defrosting frozen items, and simple cooking tasks.
It’s also the most affordable option and perfect for small families or individuals who don’t need advanced features.
Best solo mircowave ovens to buy on Amazon
Grill microwave
A grill microwave adds grilling functionality. You can make dishes like paneer tikka, sandwiches, and grilled vegetables.
It’s a good choice if you want a little more flexibility without spending too much.
Best grill mircowave ovens to buy on Amazon
Convection microwave
This is the most advanced and versatile type. It can bake, grill, roast, and cook, all in one appliance.
If you enjoy baking cakes, pizzas, or experimenting in the kitchen, this is the best option. It may cost more, but it replaces multiple appliances.
Size matters: Choosing the right capacity
Capacity is another important factor that many buyers ignore.
Microwaves come in different sizes, and choosing the wrong one can lead to daily inconvenience.
- 17–20 litres: Ideal for individuals or couples
- 21–30 litres: Suitable for medium-sized families
- 30 litres and above: Best for large families or baking needs
Also, consider your kitchen space. A bigger microwave may look attractive, but it should fit comfortably on your kitchen counter.
Features you actually need (And ones you don’t)
Modern microwaves come with a long list of features. But not all of them are useful.
Must-have features:
- Auto cook menus for quick cooking
- Defrost function for frozen food
- Timer and preset settings
- These features make everyday use easier and more convenient.
Features you may not need:
- Too many auto menus you will never use
- Complicated touch panels that are hard to understand
Sometimes, simple controls are better, especially for daily use. Don’t get attracted to features that look impressive but don’t add real value.
Power consumption and performance
Power plays a key role in how efficiently your microwave works.
Most microwaves come with power ratings between 800W and 1200W. Higher wattage means faster cooking, but it may also consume more electricity.
For regular home use:
- 800–1000W is good for basic tasks
- 1000–1200W is better for faster cooking and advanced use
Choosing the right balance between performance and power consumption is important.
Build quality and design
A microwave is a long-term appliance, so build quality matters.
Look for:
- Durable interiors like stainless steel or ceramic coating
- Strong and smooth door mechanism
- Easy-to-use control panel
You will also find two main control types
Mechanical knobs: Simple and easy to use
Touch panels: Modern look but may take time to get used to
Choose what feels comfortable for you.
Common mistakes buyers make
Many people make similar mistakes while buying a microwave. Avoiding these can make a big difference.
Buying only based on price
It’s easy to pick the cheapest microwave during a sale, but that often leads to regret. Many budget models lack essential features like grilling or baking. What seems like a smart saving initially can feel limiting later, forcing you to upgrade and spend more again.
Ignoring capacity and kitchen space
Capacity may not seem important at first, but it affects daily usage. A small microwave may not fit larger utensils, while a bigger one may not suit your kitchen space. Many buyers realise this only after purchase, when adjusting becomes inconvenient and frustrating over time.
Choosing the wrong type
Not understanding the difference between solo, grill, and convection microwaves often leads to the wrong choice. Some people buy basic models and later want baking features, while others overspend on advanced models they rarely use, making the purchase feel unnecessary or poorly planned.
Not checking power and performance
Wattage directly affects how fast and efficiently your microwave works. A low-power model may take longer for basic tasks, while a higher wattage model may be unnecessary for simple use. Ignoring this detail can lead to either slow performance or inefficient energy usage over time.
Getting influenced by discounts and offers
Big discounts and festive deals can create pressure to buy quickly. Many people purchase a microwave just because it’s on sale, without checking if it suits their needs. A lower price doesn’t guarantee value if the product doesn’t match your daily usage or expectations.
Overlooking ease of use
Some microwaves come with complex touch panels and multiple settings that look impressive but are difficult to use daily. If basic functions feel confusing or time-consuming, the appliance loses its convenience. Simple, user-friendly controls often provide a better and more practical experience over time.
Not thinking about long-term usage
A microwave is a long-term appliance, yet many buyers only think about their current needs. Over time, usage may change, like wanting to bake or grill. Choosing something too basic or too advanced without clarity can lead to dissatisfaction and underutilisation in the long run.
Budget guide: How much should you spend on a microwave
Microwaves are available across different price ranges.
₹5,000– ₹8,000: Basic solo microwaves
₹8,000– ₹12,000: Grill microwaves
₹12,000 and above: Convection microwaves
Instead of going for the cheapest option, focus on value for money. Spending a little more on the right features can save you from upgrading later.
Final checklist before you buy a microwave
Before making your final decision, quickly go through this checklist:
- Have you chosen the right type?
- Is the capacity suitable for your family?
- Does it fit your kitchen space?
- Are the features useful for your needs?
- Is the power level appropriate?
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAishwarya Faraswal
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More