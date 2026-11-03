From kaju katli to laddoos: Oncologist explains how festive sweet indulgence and sugar affect body and cancer risk

As Diwali approaches, boxes of kaju katli, laddoos and barfi become an integral part of festive celebrations. Amid the indulgence, an important health question often comes to mind: Does eating sugar feed cancer cells? Should people avoid sweets altogether or eliminate sugar from their diet to reduce cancer risk? Understanding the relationship between sugar consumption and cancer is essential to making informed dietary choices, especially during the festive season.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ankur Nandan Varshney, senior consultant medical oncologist, Medanta Hospital, Noida, explains the link between sugar and cancer and why moderation matters. (Also read: Cancer in young adults: Oncologist explains 9 early warning signs and common myths )

Does sugar directly feed cancer cells? “Cancer cells use glucose, but so do normal cells throughout the body. The fact that cancer cells consume glucose does not establish that eating sweets directly causes cancer or makes an existing tumour grow faster. Cancer is a complex disease influenced by multiple biological and environmental factors, and reducing it to a simple sugar-versus-cancer equation can create unnecessary fear around food,” says Dr Varshney.

According to Dr Varshney, although sugar is not a direct cause of cancer, consistently consuming excessive amounts of added sugar can affect overall health. Sugary drinks, desserts and highly processed foods can contribute to excess calorie intake and weight gain, particularly when combined with physical inactivity. Excess body weight is associated with an increased risk of several cancers, including certain breast, colorectal and endometrial cancers.