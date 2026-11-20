Even to those who visit art galleries, know Monet from Manet, and track white-glove auctions, performance art is a bit of a mystery. How does doing something (or doing nothing even as people attack you, Marina Abramović and Yoko Ono) become art, exactly? It takes a while to understand, but performance art is simply what happens when humans, living, breathing, moving, reacting, are the medium. In the ongoing series, BLOT, Romanian artists Simona Dabija and Maria Luiza Dimulescu perform alongside dunes of salt, while bacteria swabbed from their own skin is scanned and broadcast on screens simultaneously, to show how the body is an interconnected system. Indian artists have been creating their own works since the late 1990s and early 2000s. Inder Salim even cut off his finger and threw it into the Yamuna in 2002, protesting the river’s pollution. Local galleries struggle with performance art, says Chennai artist Aparna Ashok, “because there’s very little you can actually sell.” Artists are bringing new ideas to performances, anyway. It’s radical, but it inevitably takes its toll on the body, they say.

In A Cat With Nine Lives Rots In Paradise, Ashok enacts rebirth.

Aparna Ashok, 29 Chennai “I enjoy building things with my hands, or transforming a room into something completely different,” says Ashok. Her works use both her body and materials to comment on rituals, cultural obligations, devotion and disobedience. Red Noise Offering, her one-hour performance from 2025, has her dressed in white, sitting in front of a part-mandap-part-pyre, surrounded by ritualistic objects, as she chews on paper scripts. When the hour is up, she walks towards the audience, spitting out the paper as an offering. “Every time I perform, I’m cutting myself open. It’s scary. I’m allowing people to witness that vulnerability and everyone has to hold it with me.” It’s the kind of idea that would not have landed the same way as a watercolour, sculpture, song or dance. And it comes at a cost to the artist. “By the end of it, I couldn’t feel my legs,” Ashok says. “As I walked towards the audience, I could feel them buckling.” Other acts extract a similar toll. In A Cat With Nine Lives Rots In Paradise (2024), Ashok covered herself in black paint as she crawled through a kitty tube to enact rebirth, inviting viewers to consider their own mortality and eventual decomposition. “Some of the paint got into my eye. At one point, I had come to terms with the fact that I might just go blind in one eye. At least I’d still have the other one!”

Sajan Mani’s Yamandan calls attention to the long history of Dalit slavery and bonded labour. (INSTAGRAM/@STUDIO.ABRAKADABRA)

Sajan Mani, 44 Berlin Performance art stands apart because it is not like viewing a framed, mounted, two-dimensional canvas. “When you’re standing in front of a performance, and another body comes close to you, your own body is challenged by that presence. It can even make you uncomfortable,” says Mani. The artist focuses on the Dalit body as a site of political resistance. His 2016 piece, Secular Meat, has him clad in loincloth, covering himself in tricolour paint, rubbing himself against white broiler chicken and eggs. It’s designed to make viewers uncomfortable, but also get them to question why it’s triggering them – leading to them to think of the politics of food, its relationship with the body, and social hierarchies. His 2017 work, Caste-pital, spans 10 hours, as he drags a heavy plough and scribbles all over the walls and the floor, calling attention to the long history of Dalit slavery and bonded labour through the poetry of the Dalit activist Poykayil Appachan.

In Mani’s Caste-pital, he drags a plough and scribbles all over the walls and floors for 10 hours. (MARION VOGEL, COURTESY ARTIST AND HAUS DER KUNST)

Some of Mani’s acts can go on for 50 hours. But watching a performance unfold is the point. “Time can move very slowly in certain places, spaces or situations, and very quickly in others. You can experience its non-linearity or even sculpt it.” He’s especially fascinated by Taiwanese artist Tehching Hsieh, who lived in a cage for a year between 1978 and 1979, reading, writing, watching TV, listening to the radio, as his friend delivered food and removed his waste every day. Performing is hard on the body. “I’d try to carry a plough for as long as possible. After about 45 minutes, I would collapse, and then try again. All these physically demanding performances involving rotating, jumping and pushing against walls for hours.” Artists often get severe headaches, back pain and flare-ups of old injuries, he says.

Anuraj’s Brick is a statement on the working-class body.