Going back home. Shanayas everywhere are fed up of that one Insta trend (“Everybody’s from the village, Shanaya. You think your ancestors were born in Bandra?”). They were the internet’s fav punching bag all week. But we loved how the OG, Shanaya Kapoor, leaned in. Her video with Orry is all hilarious acknowledgement. Two SK appreciation posts in two weeks. Who saw this coming?

Beyonce just picked up her 100th Grammy nomination. (INSTAGRAM/@BEYONCE)

Powering up. Did Beyonce just pick up her 100th Grammy nom? She’s up for Best R&B solo performance for Morning Dew (Donk). No one’s ever got this far. What do people do with 100 nominations and 35 Grammy awards? Build an installation? Rent them out to influencers? Melt them down to one giant gramophone? That’s what we’d do, honestly.

Maybelline’s new tagline is Maybe. We’re Born With It. ... Yay for inclusivity. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Over it, period. Maybelline’s new tagline is Maybe. We’re Born With It. Maybe. It’s Maybelline. With four full stops. Rage away, but give it a second to settle. Who really cares about punctuation? A global make-up brand has changed its 35-year-old slogan to be inclusive. This really is an exclamation-point moment.

In the US and UK, Regal Cinemas has been showing 4DX versions of Wicker. India when?

Turned on. Imagine watching Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman in a steamy scene in Wicker… and have your chair thrust in sync. Or watching Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams get it on while the cinema seats make creaky movements. It’s real. In the US and UK, Regal Cinemas has been showing 4DX versions of Wicker and episodes 5 and 6 of Heated Rivalry. Bring this nonsense to India ASAP.

Frutiger Aero Yams troll people obsessed with the 2000s computer graphic aesthetic. (INSTAGRAM/@CYBERTIAA)

Zoning out. Here’s another Gen Alpha vocab update: Frutiger Aero Yams. It simultaneously trolls people obsessed with the 2000s computer graphic aesthetic, and refers to buttocks and yams designed in that style (What?). It’s even spawned a new term, code rot. We’re not explaining further. Good luck to meme historians trying to unravel this in the future.

Who cares about a White Male 007 in 2026?

Double-o-over it. Thank heavens they picked a James Bond. Because we were done with all the audition buzz: Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Jack Barton, Robert Pattinson. Yawn. Who cares about a White Male 007 in 2026? Come back when Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Stewart or Riz Ahmed make it. Until then, we’re not shaken, not stirred. Just bored.

The real unsung hero of GTA 6 is the soundtrack. It’s got Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, and Zara Larsson.

Pressing play. Finally, GTA 6, right? The real unsung hero is the soundtrack. It’s got Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, Keith Richards and more. There’s a whole music festival planned around the game in Miami on November 21 too. Cardi B, Travis Scott and Kodak Black will be performing. We want to press Play so bad...

James Blunt is now called Ryan Bel Air. Yes, like the airline. (SHUTTERSTOCK)