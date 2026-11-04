James Talarico vs Ken Paxton: GOP strategist says Texas Senate race outcome 'a math problem' as polling enters final hours
Texas Senate race hinges on final-day turnout as Democrat James Talarico challenges Republican Ken Paxton, with Tarrant County emerging as a key battleground.
With just hours left for the polls to close in the crucial Texas Senate race, things seem to be boiling down to voter turnout in the final moments.
No Democrat has won a Senate race from Texas after Lloyd Bentsen's reelection in 1988. Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico looks set to change that course, defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Ken Paxton, as all polls show the Democrat ahead.
More than 7 million votes have already been cast in the Texas Senate race in advance as polls opened Tuesday. Around 3 million voters are expected to cast their ballots on election day. As early voting indicates a lead for James Talarico,
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Republican strategists in Texas feel that the only way to turn that around will be to boost voter turnout in the final hours of polling. Speaking to CNN, a top Republican strategist said that the strategy for the Republicans in the final hours is akin to a "math problem."
Everything pivots on voter turnout in the final hours, GOP feels
Most of Texas saw heavy rains in the early hours of voting Tuesday, but by afternoon that had cleared. The GOP is reportedly banking on the turnout in the final hours to close the gap between Talarico and Paxton after early voting indicated a lead for the Democrat.
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According to CNN, the counter strategy of the Democratic Party and Talarico is focusing on their last-minute push in counties that have a significant Latino population. Women voters are also given importance, as Democrats feel they could be crucial to the outcomes, especially women living in the suburbs.
The Decision Day HQ said on Monday that James Talarico has a 61% chance of being elected to the US Senate, flipping the 38-year-old state record.
Why the Tarrant County race could be crucial
Analysts point out that the polling in Tarrant County could be critical to the outcome of the high-profile Texas Senate race. Tarrant County has historically been Republican, but amid the favorable current for Talarico in Texas, it could become the site where the seat flips, CNN reports.
The county, notably, saw the closure of 92 polling locations, raising questions about voters' access. The Democrats had alleged that it was a ploy to make it harder for voters to cast their ballots.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More