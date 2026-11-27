Parliament is set to take up a constitutional amendment bill that, if passed, would increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha for the first time in five decades. The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the bill, which would bring in women's reservation through delimitation. Parliament reconvenes for a four-day sitting from November 30. Parliament froze each state's share of Lok Sabha seats on the 1971 Census. (Photo: AFP/Edited on Canva) more

The cap on each state's share of seats grew out of the population control drive of the 1970s. As the government pushed family planning, its health minister told Parliament that states which slowed their population growth were getting less representation than those which did not. In 1976, Parliament froze each state's share of Lok Sabha seats on the 1971 Census. The amendment did not say why, but a later government said in 2000 that it had been a measure to boost family planning. The question the freeze left open, of how to share seats by population without penalising states that controlled it, returns with the new bill.

How the number of seats is decided The Constitution links each state's share of Lok Sabha seats to its population. Under Article 82, seats are to be reallocated among states after every Census, through an exercise known as delimitation that also redraws constituency boundaries.

The first exercise, in 1952, fixed 494 Lok Sabha seats on the basis of the 1951 Census. The number rose to 522 in 1963 and to 543 in 1973.

The freeze The process was halted in 1976. The 42nd Amendment, passed during the Emergency, the period of emergency rule under then prime minister Indira Gandhi, suspended the rule until figures from the first Census after 2000 were published. Until then, each state's share of Lok Sabha seats and the size of each state assembly would stay on the 1971 count. Constituency boundaries were frozen as well.

A later amendment, the 84th, extended the freeze until the first Census taken after 2026. It allowed constituency boundaries to be redrawn on the 1991 Census (and later the 2001 Census), but left each state's number of seats in the Lok Sabha untouched.

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The southern objection The southern states have opposed any move to share seats on newer population figures. Their leaders argue that states which slowed their population growth would lose seats to those which did not.

MK Stalin, then Tamil Nadu chief minister, wrote to other chief ministers in March 2025 that the 1976 freeze had been put in place "to encourage population control". "We should not be thus penalized for effectively controlling population growth and upholding national development goals," he wrote. In April this year, days before the earlier bills on delimitation reached Parliament, he alleged that the Centre was trying to punish southern states that had implemented population control, PTI reported. Those bills were defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17.

The bill the Cabinet approved on Friday provides for every state's seats to rise by 50%, with the current ratio between states as a ceiling until 2051, people aware of the matter told HT.

If Parliament passes it, each state's share, still based on the 1971 count, would in effect continue for another 25 years. The move appears to be aimed at addressing criticism of the April bills, when the Opposition and MP from southern states argued that the promise of an equal increase had been made in speeches but never written into the bills.

The bill, details of which were reported by HT on Friday, appears to meet both demands the DMK has made.

Stalin, who heads the DMK, had said the party stood firm on two demands: that Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats remain at 7.18% even if the total number of constituencies is increased, and that the existing proportion of representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, be frozen for another 25 years. The party has 22 Lok Sabha MPs and had opposed the April bills.

It has not publicly reacted to the support for the new bill as yet.

PDT Achary, a former Lok Sabha general-secretary and an election law expert, questioned the basis of a uniform rise, though he said he had not yet seen the bill's text. "First of all the 50% step up uniformly is no formula," he told HT. Any new formula, he said, would have to take into account "the tremendous progress which the southern states made in controlling population and the economic prosperity which they have achieved".

Also read: As delimitation returns to focus, the women’s quota, the seat-share row and the numbers

Why the seats were frozen in 1976 The 1976 amendment did not specify why the number of Lok Sabha seats were being frozen. The note the government attached to the bill to explain what it did and why, signed by then law minister HR Gokhale on August 28, 1976, discussed its wider aims, among them socialism, secularism and the powers of the courts. It did not explicitly give a reason for freezing Lok Sabha seats on the 1971 Census.

But a Union minister drew a link months before the amendment was cleared that year. Health and family planning minister Karan Singh, while replying to a debate days after laying a National Population Policy before the Lok Sabha in April 1976, spoke about representation in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. "On the one hand, those States which plan their families get less representation while those which do not plan their families get more representation. This is the present position," he said.

The government had used "the new mood in this country", he told the House, to deal with problems nobody had wanted to face, "because they were either politically inconvenient or they were embarrassing".

He added: "We have come to grips with them, and necessary amendment of the Constitution will be made." He did not say in the speech what the amendment would contain.

Months later, as the Lok Sabha went through the 42nd amendment clause by clause, an MP from Tamil Nadu argued that even 1971 was too late a starting point. OV Alagesan, the MP from Tiruttani, said family planning had begun before 1951, and that states which pursued it vigorously stood to lose seats if allocation used the 1971 figures. He moved amendments to use the 1951 Census figures instead.

Gokhale did not accept them. “We are freezing it at the 1971 level and my friend wants us to go back to the 1951 level,” he said, adding that this would mean going too far back and was not feasible. The amendment was enacted on December 18, 1976.

Achary said Indira Gandhi's government faced a dilemma. The Constitution requires the ratio of each state's seats to its population to be, as far as practicable, the same for all states. Following that formula, he said, would have meant “great injustice to the states which have made remarkable progress” in population control, while “rewarding the states which did not practice the family planning programme”.

"Therefore, they wisely decided that, okay, we will freeze it on the population level of 1971," he said, adding that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government looked at it again and “also felt there was tremendous justification for freezing it at 1971 Census figures”.

In April 2000, the Union health ministry told the Rajya Sabha that the new National Population Policy recommended extending the freeze in the number of Lok Sabha seats to 2026 "as a motivational measure".

The BJP-led government then brought a bill to do so. Its statement of reasons, marked under the name of then law minister Arun Jaitley on November 8, 2000, said of the 1976 clauses: "These provisos were inserted by the Constitution (Forty-second Amendment) Act, 1976 as a measure to boost family planning norms." It tied the extension to "the progress of family planning programmes in different parts of the country".

Alagesan's argument in 1976, that states which controlled their population would lose seats, is close to the one Stalin has made. Like Parliament in 1976, the new bill – if cleared – would hold each state's share in Lok Sabha where it is, this time until 2051.