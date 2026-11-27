Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday termed the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls an empty rhetoric. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

In a post on X, she alleged: “The SP’s nature has openly and predominantly opposed the real interests, welfare, dignity and security of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and others. They are also narrow-minded, casteist and pro-big business.”

“A recent example is its preference for a big business tycoon instead of supporting PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) in the recent biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from UP. Can such policies and activities ever resolve the state’s serious problems of widespread poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration? Never,” Mayawati claimed.

“The SP termed it ‘manifesto of the people’s will,’ but it is actually more of a money-minded manifesto. Rather than fielding decent people from society, they will field the same wealthy people, strongmen and others who care little for the country, society or public interest and remain constantly immersed in their own gains and self-interest,” she claimed.

“The slogans raised by the SP, including work for every hand and the rule of law through the law, are purely BSP policies and principles. The BSP has also demonstrated their implementation with complete honesty and commitment in all four of its governments in UP to date, something that rival parties, particularly the SP, Congress and BJP, lack the strength to do. Everyone knows and acknowledges this,” Mayawati said.

“Moreover, how can the public forget the stains on the SP’s record, particularly its opposition to SC, ST and OBC reservations, its role in making UP a state driven by casteist hatred and riots, and other major issues concerning public interest and welfare? In short, the SP’s words, promises, claims and declarations are electoral deception and trickery. People should be beware of the SP,” the BSP chief claimed.