The Lok Sabha seat share for all states will increase by 50 per cent, and the proportionate allocation will be frozen for 25 years -- till 2051, according to a copy of the Bill set to be tabled in Parliament during a special sitting starting November 30. According to the Bill, accessed by HT, the delimitation exercise will be carried out on the basis of the last published census. (File Photo/Sansad TV) more

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The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, cites Article 81 of the Constitution and states, "(a) in clause (1),–– (i) in sub-clause (a), for the words “five hundred and thirty”, the words “eight hundred and fifteen” shall be substituted; (ii) in sub-clause (b), for the word “twenty”, the word “thirty-five” shall be substituted."

"(b) in clause (3), in the proviso,–– (i) for the words and figures "until the relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published", the words and figures "until the year 2051" shall be substituted; (ii) in item (ii), for the figures and word "2001 census", the words, brackets and figures "latest published census figures available on the date of the commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Act, 2026" shall be substituted," it added.

Also Read | Govt's delimitation plan: 50% seat hike for every state, Lok Sabha strength ceiling rises to 850

50% seat hike, Lok Sabha strength ceiling The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union territory (UT) to facilitate the implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and state and UT legislative assemblies. If enacted, the Centre will constitute a delimitation commission to carry out the exercise.

According to the Bill, accessed by HT, the delimitation exercise will be carried out on the basis of the last published census.

Furthermore, after the delimitation, the number of seats in Lok Sabha seats will increase up to 850, 815 will be from states and 35 from UTs.

Also Read | How Centre's delimitation plan could change India's electoral map: A look at state-wise numbers