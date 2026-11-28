New Delhi, India and the European Union on Friday held a key consultation on foreign policy and security, underscoring the need for "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter. India, EU condemn terrorism, underscore need for lasting peace in Ukraine in key meeting more

At the 12th round of India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations held in Delhi, both sides also exchanged views on the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to "minimise the negative impact" on global food security, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The two sides "unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism" in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, it said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary in the MEA, and Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs at the European External Action Service.

Both sides also exchanged views and perspectives on the security and defence cooperation under the India-EU security and defence partnership, including maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and counterterrorism, the MEA said in a statement.

The two sides appreciated the hosting of the inaugural Security and Defence Dialogue in March in New Delhi, and noted the progress and importance of concluding the India-EU Security of Information Agreement.

They agreed to conduct the second edition of the Security and Defence Dialogue next year.

The consultations provided an opportunity for both sides to review the "strong momentum" and current state of play in India-EU relations and to discuss ways to further deepen the strategic partnership, in line with the 'Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda' endorsed at the 16th India-EU Summit in January, the MEA said.

"In the current geopolitical context with multilateralism and international law being challenged, both sides underlined their firm commitment to upholding the UN Charter and the rules and principles it enshrines, in particular those of sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

Both sides emphasised the importance of an effective multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core. They also exchanged views on important regional and global developments, including in the Indo-Pacific.

The two sides underscored the need for "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

The consultations reaffirmed India and the EU's shared commitment to deepening strategic partnership, strengthening cooperation in addressing common security challenges and promoting regional stability, the ministry said.

Both sides emphasised the importance of closer coordination in support of a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific built on international law and mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes, the statement said.

"As trusted, predictable and like-minded partners, they reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India-EU strategic partnership, including through regular high-level exchanges and existing institutional dialogue mechanisms, and to deliver mutually beneficial, concrete and transformative outcomes," it added.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to review the preparations for future meetings at leaders' level.

It was agreed to hold the next FPSC in Brussels at a mutually convenient date next year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.