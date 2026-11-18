International applicants to US colleges this fall jumped by 9% from the same time last year, reversing a steep decline spurred by President Donald Trump’s crackdown on student visa holders, according to data from Common App. Foreign applicants to US colleges rebound after enrollment drop (Unsplash)

The rebound was driven largely by a resurgence of applicants from Europe and Asia, which increased 15% and 9%, respectively. Applicants from India, which sends more international students to the US than any other country, rose by 17%, recovering from a 14% decrease last year.

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Other countries saw a similar change in tide: Applicants from Ghana rose 21% after a 43% drop last year, and the number from Pakistan increased by 41% after a 10% dip last fall.

It’s a surprising turnaround as the Trump administration continues to try to curb the number of foreign students and scholars on US campuses. In the past six months, federal officials have placed a four-year limit on student visa duration, proposed a $100,000 fee to participate in a popular postgraduate work program and investigated colleges including Harvard and Stanford over their foreign scholars and PhD students.

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Meanwhile, international enrollment has fallen precipitously. The number of new students in the US from abroad fell by 15% this fall, according to official data released Monday.

And the number of domestic applicants remained flat this fall, Common App data shows, compared with a 7% rise last year.

Data in the Common App report was only collected up to Nov. 1, and many students don’t apply to college until closer to the January deadlines. An uptick in applications also won’t necessarily translate to an enrollment rebound, as students who commit to attending school in the US are struggling with a more stringent visa approval process.

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Still, the increase bucks a dramatic downward trend that began early in the last application cycle, and is an upbeat signal for the colleges that rely on international students’ tuition dollars and research contributions.

Other recent developments may further encourage international applicants. On Monday, a federal judge struck down the Department of Homeland Security’s rule limiting student visa holders’ stay to four years. And the overwhelming Democratic victory in this month’s midterm elections could stymie legislative efforts to further restrict student visa holders from entering the country.

Growth in international applicants this fall was largely focused on the most selective institutions in the country. Schools with the lowest acceptance rates saw a 35% rise in international applicants, whereas those that accept more than three-quarters of applicants saw international interest decline slightly.

“The bounce-back in international applicants and the increase in applications to selective institutions appear to be related,” said Walter Herring, Common App’s director of applied analytics and research.

The connection points to a glut of interest in a tiny pool of hyper-competitive schools with very few available seats. That could make it less likely that the application uptick translates to an enrollment rebound across American higher education.

The Common App only collects data on undergraduate applicants. Graduate and doctoral programs, which have seen the most precipitous declines in international students — and enroll a disproportionate number of them — are not represented.