OpenAI offers 12 months of free ChatGPT Plus to researchers in India, applications begin on November 20
OpenAI is offering free ChatGPT Plus to researchers in India for 12 months to help them in advanced AI tools in their scientific work.
OpenAI will offer free ChatGPT Plus to academic researchers to help them use advanced AI tools in their scientific work. The programme supports eligible research faculty and postdoctoral researchers at selected institutions as they explore ideas, analyse evidence, and pursue complex questions across science, mathematics, and engineering.
The application process begins on November 30 for the 50,000 grants OpenAI is offering to eligible researchers on a first-come, first-served basis, as per a press statement issued by OpenAI.
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What the grant offers
New grants provide three ChatGPT Plus seats in a research workspace, free for 12 months, covering the recipient and up to two collaborators. OpenAI’s goal is to provide free access to ChatGPT to up to 200,000 researchers worldwide, double the goal announced when the pilot launched in July.
Commenting on the India expansion, Raghav Gupta, Head of Education, India and Asia Pacific, OpenAI, said “India’s universities and research institutions are home to people asking important questions across science and engineering. Since the launch of the pilot a few months ago, Indian institutions have demonstrated one of the highest levels of interest to access ChatGPT for Academic Researchers”.
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Under the programme, researchers can use ChatGPT to explore scientific literature, develop and scrutinise hypotheses, analyse data, write and debug research code, and prepare grant applications and research manuscripts.
The programme includes training, hands-on support, and opportunities to learn from other researchers. By default, OpenAI does not use data shared through the programme to train its models.
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