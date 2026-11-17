Vellore Institute of Technology has started the registration process for VITMEE 2027. Candidates who want to apply for Vellore Institute of Technology Master’s Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of VIT at admissions.vit.ac.in. VITMEE 2027: Registration begins at admissions.vit.ac.in, direct link to apply here (Unsplash/Representational image)

The last date to apply and upload necessary documents online is March 31, 2027. The examination will be held on May 2, 2027.

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Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have graduated with a Regular, Full-time degree from UGC /AICTE recognized University/Institute with a minimum aggregate of 60% or First Class for MCA, M.Sc Data Science and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning degree programmes. The candidate must have scored a minimum of 60% aggregate in Class 10, 12 and UG. Candidates appearing for their final degree exam/ final semester exam in the current year are also eligible to apply.

About the exam VITMEE will be conducted in May at designated centres across India. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours. Candidates can appear only once for VITMEE-2027. All the questions will be Multiple Choice Questions and 1 - mark for the correct answer and '0' mark for the incorrect answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers / unanswered questions. Those who score '0' mark in total will be declared as 'Not qualified' and will not be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

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The Computer-Based Test (CBT) objective question Paper consists of 100 questions with a maximum of 100 marks. Of these, 80 questions will be from the chosen technical subject and 20 questions will be from English communication. The question paper will be in English only.

Direct link to apply here

How to Apply All the eligible candidates who are interested in pursuing a master's degree can apply online by following the steps given here.