NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 6 registration, choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, check seat allotment result date
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 6 registration process will begin today, November 17, 2026. The seat allotment result will be announced this week.
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 6 registration process on November 17, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Round 6 can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The registration process will close on November 19, 2026 at 3 pm. The choice filling facility will begin on November 17 and will close on November 19, 2026. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm of November 18 till 9 am of November 19, 2026.
Special NEET-UG round to help fill 944 MBBS vacant seats
The processing of seat allotment will be done on November 19, 2026. The seat allotment result for Round 6 will be out on November 20, 2026 and candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the allotted college from November 21 to November 28, 2026.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 6
To apply for Round 6, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 6 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of counselling fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The special round is conducted to fill up 944 MBBS seats our of 920 seats are in deemed universities and 24 in government medical colleges, with Tamil Nadu accounting for the highest number of vacancies at 686, followed by Puducherry with 186, officials told HT.
Apart from Tamil Nadu, vacancies in deemed universities are concentrated in Puducherry (186), Karnataka (25), Maharashtra (10) and Telangana (4) among other states, according to data provided by officials. Among government medical colleges, Andhra Pradesh accounts for a maximum of 5 out of the 24 vacant seats.
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According to the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) 2026-27 seat matrix, India has 1,40,664 MBBS seats, including 64,121 in government medical colleges and 76,543 in private institutions. MCC’s counselling pool comprised 27,292 seats, including 16,975 in deemed universities and 10,317 in other institutions.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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