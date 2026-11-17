According to the notification, applicants should be distinguished academicians with at least 10 years of experience as a professor in a university or 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation, along with evidence of academic leadership.
The candidate should possess a high level of competence, integrity, moral standing and institutional commitment, it said.
The notification said candidates should preferably not be more than 65 years of age on the closing date for receipt of applications.