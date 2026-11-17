West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said application fees would be waived for candidates appearing in government recruitment examinations, and the move will ease the financial burden on unemployed youths preparing for multiple competitive tests. West Bengal to waive application fees for govt job exams: CM Suvendu (File Photo/PTI)

Addressing a programme organised by the Paschim Medinipur District Police, Adhikari said the decision was part of the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

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"It is there in our 'Sankalp Patra'. We will waive the application fees at the appropriate time," he said.

Adhikari also announced a two-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates appearing in state government recruitment examinations from 2027.

Besides, the CM declared plans to introduce financial assistance for graduates and non-graduates through the proposed 'Bhorosa' scheme.

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"Despite several financial constraints, we have already introduced a number of initiatives. Salaries of different sections of employees have also been increased to some extent," he said.

"Preparations are underway to introduce the 'Bhorosa' scheme. We will announce the details soon. Under the programme, financial support will be provided for at least five years to help candidates prepare for examinations…," Adhikari said.

He also announced the launch of the 'Bhagini Nivedita' scheme from January, under which girl students wishing to pursue higher education after completing their board examination would receive financial assistance of ₹50,000 over three years.

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He said the state government's employment strategy would focus on three areas – government recruitment, job creation through private industries and encouraging young people to set up their own businesses.

Adhikari said the state government was working to ensure transparency in public recruitment, and that political interference in the appointment process "would not be tolerated".

Steps have also been taken to bring in new officials at the School Service Commission and the Public Service Commission, he said.

The West Bengal government has set a target of providing one lakh jobs through competitive examinations across different departments, including the police and education, over the next five years, the chief minister said.

He also announced that 1,331 sub-inspectors would be inducted into the state police next month, while 4,000 constables would be appointed for the Kolkata Police in January. A recruitment notification for the West Bengal Police is also expected to be issued this month, Adhikari said.

Adhikari handed over appointment letters to 600 unemployed youths at the programme, organised under the district police's PACE (Police Assistance in Career and Employment Enhancement) initiative.

The candidates have been selected for employment in various industrial establishments, including Vidyasagar Industrial Park and Bengal Energy, in semi-skilled, skilled and unskilled positions, he said.

Adhikari said his government would place greater emphasis on employment generation while extending incentives to industries. The number of jobs created, along with the scale of investment, would be taken into account while determining the incentives for industrial units, he said.

The policy has been made applicable to new industrial projects as well as expansion of existing units from May 9, he said.

"The more employment an industrial unit creates, the more benefits and incentives it will receive from the government," Adhikari said.

The CM also thanked industrial groups, including Rashmi Metaliks, Shyam Metalics and Bengal Energy, for participating in the recruitment drive.

The state government would encourage self-employment and small businesses, particularly in sectors such as dairy, poultry, goat rearing and food processing, through cooperative initiatives, he said.

On fresh industrial investment, Adhikari said discussions were underway with the Jindal Group for setting up another unit at Salboni.

The West Bengal government is planning to complete the necessary public hearings by the last week of December and hold the project's foundation ceremony in January, he said.

"I have spoken to Sajjan Jindal (Chairman and MD of JSW Group). They want to launch the second unit in January. One public hearing is still pending, and the district magistrate will look into it and expedite the process," Adhikari said.

He said the government had already allotted land to 33 industrial groups as part of its efforts to revive the state's industrial sector, adding that several long-pending projects were being taken forward.

The CM criticised the previous TMC regime over recruitments, claiming that contractual employees were engaged instead of conducting regular hiring through the School Service Commission.

"The closure of 51 employment exchanges also made it difficult to ascertain the actual number of unemployed people in the state," he said.

Referring to the erstwhile TMC government's employment portal, Adhikari asserted that around 8.5 lakh applicants had paid ₹500 each, "but only 9,000 people eventually secured jobs".