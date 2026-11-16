The University of Edinburgh is offering the India Merit Scholarship to the most academically gifted Postgraduate Taught (PGT) master's students applying from India. Study in UK: University of Edinburgh offers India Merit Scholarship for master's students, check eligibility

The scholarship covers £5,000 towards tuition fees for PGT master's students studying on campus during the 2027/2028 academic year and will be available for the first year of study only.

Eligibility Criteria All Indian students who want to apply for the scholarship can check the eligibility criteria here.

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Firmly accepts an unconditional offer from The University of Edinburgh to join any of the University’s full-time, on-campus PGT Masters programmes. If you are required to pay a programme deposit for your Masters programme, and you do not accept and pay the required deposit within the given time frame, then you will forfeit your scholarship offer as well as your programme offer. Is domiciled in India at the time of application. Has international fee status Is either fully or partially self-funded. Has achieved an undergraduate degree studied and awarded in India at the minimum level outlined in Tables 1 and 2 below. Please note that this explicitly excludes applicants who have studied at, and been awarded a qualification by, any overseas/satellite campus of an Indian university. Graduates with dentistry, medicine and veterinary medicine degrees awarded in India are exempt from the grade requirements above and will all be eligible for the Scholarship. Please note that eligibility criteria will be assessed solely on your primary grading scale. Where a GPA is provided, students will be assessed by the GPA as the primary grade, even when a percentage is also provided. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: When, where to check Junior Associates result when out? past trends here

Know about the application process The varsity awards the scholarship to any student who has accepted an unconditional offer on a PGT Masters programme and meets the eligibility criteria outlined above. No separate application is necessary, and the Scholarship will be automatically applied to your student tuition fee balance.

What after scholarship is offered? Once the scholarship is offered, students will have to make sure that they have accepted the offer via the Applicant Hub, and have provided any information and documents that have been requested. Students should also make sure that they have paid any deposit noted in the offer letter, by the relevant deadline.

The £5,000 will be deducted from the student tuition fee balance once they have enrolled at the University.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of University of Edinburgh.