The State Bank of India has not yet released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination for the post of Junior Associates will be able to check the results after declaration on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: When, where to check Junior Associates result when out? past trends here

The preliminary exam was held in September 2026. The online prelims exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks. The exam duration was 1 hour, consisting of 3 sections: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

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The JA prelims results are generally announced within 1 to 2 months after the exams are over. Check the past trends, such as when the exam was held and when the results were announced in the last few years.

2025: The Junior Associate prelims exam was held on September 20, 21 and 27 and the result was declared on November 4.

2024: The preliminary exam was held on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025 and the result was announced on March 28, 2025.

2023: The examination across the country was held on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 and the result was declared on February 15, 2024.

2022: The Bank conducted the examination on November 12, 19, 20 and 25 and the result was announced on January 2, 2023.

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Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

The main exam will comprise of 190 questions of 200 marks. The question paper will comprise 50 questions on General/ Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and 40 questions on General English. The exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

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Trained apprentices of SBI are given weightage in the Main Examination by awarding 2.5% of the maximum marks (i.e. 5 marks out of 200 marks) as bonus marks. The bonus marks will be added to the aggregate score of the candidate to arrive at the final aggregate score.

This recruitment drive will fill up 7680 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.