JEE Advanced 2027: IIT JEE exam date announced, check eligibility criteria here
JEE Advanced 2027 will be held in May 2027. The IIT JEE date can and the eligibility required to appear for the examination can be checked here.
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will conduct JEE Advanced 2027. The IIT JEE exam dates have been announced, and it will be held on May 23, 2027. Candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Exam Advanced can check the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
Check eligibility to appear
To apply for the exam, candidates will have to fulfil the eligibility criteria given here.
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A1: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2027.
A2. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2002. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997.
A3. A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
A4. A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
A5. A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT/IISc under any academic programme that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2026, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the programme OR accepted an IIT/IISc seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs/IISc was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT/IISc are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2027.
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What’s new this year
Candidates appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2027 will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display.
How to Apply
All candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can follow the steps given below to apply.
- Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
- Click on JEE Advanced 2027 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
- Click on submit and fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More