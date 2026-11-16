India remains top source of international students in US, but numbers drop: Report

Students from India and China accounted for more than half of all international students in higher education institutes in the United States in 2025-26, even as enrolments from both countries declined, according to a report by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a New York-based NGO. The report titled Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange covers students from more than 200 countries and areas.

The report titled Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange covers students from more than 200 countries and areas.

With 339,435 students, India remained the largest source of international students for the third consecutive year, while China stood second with 254,458 students. Together, the two countries accounted for 593,893 students, or 51.8% of the 1,146,163 international students at US higher education institutions during the academic year, the report showed.

However, the overall number of international students in America declined 2.7%, from 1,177,766 in 2024–25. The number of Indian students fell 6.5% from 363,019, while the number of Chinese students fell 4.3% from 265,919.

Among institutions reporting declines, 88% cited the visa application process, 70% travel restrictions, 60% students choosing other countries and 45% the cost of studying in the US. Despite the slowdown, 81% of the institutions said international student recruitment remained a priority.

According to the report, the decline among Indian students was largely driven by a sharp fall in graduate enrolments. The figure dropped 34.4%, from 177,892 in 2024-25 to 116,609 in 2025-26. Undergraduate enrolments remained almost unchanged, declining 1.1% to 39,711.

On the contrary, the number of Indian students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) rose 26.8%, from 143,740 to 182,201. OPT allows eligible international students to gain temporary work experience in the US in their field of study after course completion. Over half of the Indian students counted in the report were on OPT.

China also saw declines across major categories. Its graduate enrolments fell 5.1%, to 114,043, undergraduate numbers declined 5.5% to 74,594, and students on OPT fell marginally to 61,545.

Texas, New York, Massachusetts, California and Illinois were the leading host states for Indian students in 2025-26. For Chinese students, California topped the list, followed by New York, Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Indian students contributed an estimated $14.263 billion to the US economy in 2025, according to IIE’s country fact sheets. The corresponding figure for Chinese students was $14.167 billion. These estimates are based on data from the US Department of Commerce and represent economic impact, rather than a measure of tuition fees or money remitted by students.

The figures come amid concerns in India over the foreign exchange outflow associated with overseas education. A November 2025 NITI Aayog working paper said the expenditure on foreign education by Indian students in 2025 was nearly 75% of India's overall trade deficit of about $94 billion in 2024–25.

“This trend also underscores the increasing forex burden on the Indian economy due to student demand for overseas education, thereby reinforcing the imperative to strengthen internationalisation efforts within the domestic higher education system. In addition to the obvious advantage of retaining talent, students opting to study in India curtail forex outflow, retaining funds within the economy and contributing to national growth,” the paper said.

The total number of international students in the US fell 2.7% to 1,146,163 in 2025–26. Graduate enrolments declined 13.4% to 423,078, while undergraduate numbers edged down 0.3% to 356,165. The number of international students on OPT, however, rose 14.1% to 335,785.

The number of new international students – those enrolling at an institution for the first time – fell 18% to 228,123 in 2025-26.