The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha Board Class 10 Exam 2027 dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the exam details here. Odisha Board Class 10th Exam 2027 dates released, check BSE Odisha Matric exam dates here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

As per PTI report, the Class 10 board examination in Odisha will commence on March 12, 2027. The examination will conclude on March 27, 2027.

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The examination will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 11.30 am. Students will get an additional 15 minutes for the Mathematics paper.

The annual examinations for the State Open School Certificate and the Sanskrit Madhyama will also be held alongside the regular matric tests.

The complete datesheet is awaited, and candidates can check the datesheet when released on the official website of BSE Odisha.

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Odisha Board Class 10th Exam 2027: How to download datesheet To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha. Click on Odisha Board Class 10th Exam 2027 datesheet link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Every year more than 5 lakh candidates appear for Class 10 board examination. The exam is held in more than 3000 exam centres across the state.

In 2026, the Class 10 board exam commenced on February 19 and concluded on March 2, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

The Odisha Board 10th result was announced on May 2. The overall pass percentage was 95.33%. 3310 students scored 100 percent marks in the exam. A total of 5.44 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 5.26 lakh candidates appeared and 5.19 lakh candidates passed.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.