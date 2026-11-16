Odisha Board Class 10th Exam 2027 dates released, check BSE Odisha Matric exam dates here
Odisha Board Class 10th Exam 2027 dates have been released. The BSE Odisha Matric exam will be held in March 2027. Check the dates here.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Odisha Board Class 10 Exam 2027 dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the exam details here.
As per PTI report, the Class 10 board examination in Odisha will commence on March 12, 2027. The examination will conclude on March 27, 2027.
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The examination will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 11.30 am. Students will get an additional 15 minutes for the Mathematics paper.
The annual examinations for the State Open School Certificate and the Sanskrit Madhyama will also be held alongside the regular matric tests.
The complete datesheet is awaited, and candidates can check the datesheet when released on the official website of BSE Odisha.
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Odisha Board Class 10th Exam 2027: How to download datesheet
To download the timetable, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of BSE Odisha.
- Click on Odisha Board Class 10th Exam 2027 datesheet link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam datesheet.
- Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Every year more than 5 lakh candidates appear for Class 10 board examination. The exam is held in more than 3000 exam centres across the state.
In 2026, the Class 10 board exam commenced on February 19 and concluded on March 2, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.
The Odisha Board 10th result was announced on May 2. The overall pass percentage was 95.33%. 3310 students scored 100 percent marks in the exam. A total of 5.44 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 5.26 lakh candidates appeared and 5.19 lakh candidates passed.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More