The Assam Rifles will conduct a recruitment rally to fill Rifleman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. assam rifles (ANI/ Representational)

The registration process will end on December 14, 2026. The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2027 onwards for enrolment into Group C posts.

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Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have passed Class 10 or equivalent.

Selection Process The selection process comprises a Physical Efficiency Test, Computer Based Test, Trade Skill Test and Detailed Medical Examination and Review Medical Exam.

The computer-based test will comprise 100 marks. Minimum passing marks for General/EWS candidates are 35% and 33% for SC, ST, OBC candidates.

The candidates who qualify in all aspects will be placed in the merit list depending upon the trade category-wise vacancies.

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Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. The fee will be deposited online by the candidates into SBI current account no 37088046712 in favour of HQ OGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong 10 at SBI Laitkor Branch IFSC Code- SBIN0013883. No fee is charged from candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-serviceman candidates.

How to Apply To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in. Click on Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. VITMEE 2027: Registration begins at admissions.vit.ac.in, direct link to apply here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam Rifles.