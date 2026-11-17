Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2026: Apply for 354 Rifleman and other posts at assamrifles.gov.in, details here
Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2026 registration process has started. This recruitment drive will fill up 354 posts in the organisation.
The Assam Rifles will conduct a recruitment rally to fill Rifleman and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in.
The registration process will end on December 14, 2026. The Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2026 is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2027 onwards for enrolment into Group C posts.
OpenAI offers 12 months of free ChatGPT Plus to researchers in India, applications begin on November 20
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the exam should have passed Class 10 or equivalent.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises a Physical Efficiency Test, Computer Based Test, Trade Skill Test and Detailed Medical Examination and Review Medical Exam.
The computer-based test will comprise 100 marks. Minimum passing marks for General/EWS candidates are 35% and 33% for SC, ST, OBC candidates.
The candidates who qualify in all aspects will be placed in the merit list depending upon the trade category-wise vacancies.
Brother-Sister duo cracks UPSC: Father’s 25-year sacrifice helps siblings become IAS and IPS officers- know their journey
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100/-. The fee will be deposited online by the candidates into SBI current account no 37088046712 in favour of HQ OGAR, Recruitment Branch, Shillong 10 at SBI Laitkor Branch IFSC Code- SBIN0013883. No fee is charged from candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-serviceman candidates.
How to Apply
To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of Assam Rifles at assamrifles.gov.in.
- Click on Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2026 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
VITMEE 2027: Registration begins at admissions.vit.ac.in, direct link to apply here
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam Rifles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News