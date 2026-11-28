“The proposed bill would facilitate delimitation and put in operation the reservation of seats for women in the House of the people and the legislative assemblies. This will also promote women empowerment and provide opportunity for women to participate in the nation-building process and will facilitate inclusivity and help in achieving the goals of Viksit

The 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill will also pave the way for implementing 33% reservation for women immediately after the delimitation exercise, set up delimitation commissions for the purpose, and effect a proportional rise of 50% in the strength of state assemblies, with a cap of 650 – relevant for Uttar Pradesh .

The constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and ratification by at least half of the states to become law. (ANI)

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared two bills that increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state and Union Territory by 50%, raise the ceiling of the Lower House of Parliament to 850, and freeze the arrangement for the next 25 years, marking an ambitious agenda that can reshape India’s democracy for decades.

When would the 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies take effect?

When would the 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies take effect?

Women's reservation to take effect after delimitation exercise The seats reserved for women will be rotated in accordance to the delimitation commission’s order and be in place for 15 years. If the bills pass, it will make the Lok Sabha the world’s largest directly elected national legislative chamber.

A Constitution amendment bill will require two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and 50% of all states to ratify. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears within striking distance of achieving this magic figure in both Houses, which are reconvening on Monday for a four-day special sitting.

In April, the government introduced the 131st Constitution Amendment bill and two other linked legislation to operationalise women’s reservation and implement delimitation. But the bill failed to garner the required majority in the face of united Opposition. It was the first time a Constitution amendment bill failed to get the required strength in the Lok Sabha since 2011, when a bill to give the Lokpal constitutional status was defeated.

Also read: Delimitation Bill proposes formation of commission, SC judge, CEC nominee among members

But since then, unprecedented churn in the Opposition ranks – rebellion within the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – as well as willingness from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have indicated that the NDA might be more successful this time.

Delimitation has been an explosive issue in India since the 1970s when zooming populations and demographic differences first started causing anxieties.

The Constitution mandated regular delimitations after every census but the size of the Lok Sabha was frozen in 1971 in the face of protests from southern states, which argued that they shouldn’t be penalised for controlling their populations better than the northern states.

Under the new constitutional amendment bill, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha will rise to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories (it is 530 and 20 now, respectively), while the maximum strength of state legislative assemblies will increase to 650.

Also read: First time in 1952, a 1976 freeze: Tracing the journey of delimitation in India

Revised formula seeks to preserve states' relative representation The proposed 50% expansion will apply to the existing allocation of seats in each state and Union Territory, thereby preserving their relative share in the Lok Sabha rather than redistributing representation according to population differences. In application, the number is likely to be between 816 and 824 for the Lok Sabha depending on how half-seats are rounded up.

“The objective of the present bill is to give immediate effect to one-third reservation for women, including women belonging to the scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes, in the House of the people and the legislative assemblies of the states and the Union territories, through a delimitation exercise, and for the said purpose, such delimitation shall provide for an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats in the House of the people and the legislative assemblies of the states and Union territories, over and above the number of seats existing immediately before such delimitation,” the Constitution amendment bill said.

This will translate to women getting between 270 and 272 reserved seats in the Lower House if the bills are passed and the act comes into effect.

In its explanation for withdrawing the earlier legislation, the government acknowledged that concerns were expressed over the possible impact of delimitation on the representation of different states, particularly because of variations in population growth. It said the revised framework was intended to provide a more balanced arrangement while preserving the representative character of Parliament.

Also read: Govt’s delimitation plan: 50% seat hike for every state, Lok Sabha strength ceiling rises to 850

“The government has examined these issues with a view to ensuring that the constitutional framework for the next delimitation exercise is clear, balanced and capable of addressing the concerns raised while preserving the representative character,” said Meghwal in his statement for withdrawing the earlier delimitation bill.

The 132nd Constitution amendment bill noted that the strength of state assemblies will be increased by 50% of the current strength, subject to a cap of 650 seats. This cap was earlier 500.

“Such a uniform increase would enhance the overall representation of the people while maintaining the existing relative distribution of seats among the states,” Meghwal’s statement said.

The change is relevant for Uttar Pradesh, where the strength of the assembly is set to rise to over 600 from its current 403 if the bills pass in Parliament next week. The earlier cap of 500 could not have accommodated any proportional 50% rise in UP’s assembly seat strength.

The Constitution amendment bill also freezes the delimitation arrangement till 2051.

“In article 330 of the Constitution, in the proviso to the explanation, for the words and figures “until the relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published, be construed as a reference to the 2001 census”, the words, figures and brackets “until the year 2051, be construed as a reference to the latest published census figures available on the date of the commencement of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Act, 2026” shall be substituted,” the bill said.

The delimitation bill also provided for the constitution of a delimitation commission. At the national level, the body will comprise a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Centre as chairperson, the chief election commissioner (CEC) or an election commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the state election commissioner of the relevant state.

Also read: Centre’s delimitation plan: States’ proportionate Lok Sabha share to be frozen until 2051

Delimitation commission will be formed after the bill passes The delimitation commission will be formed soon after Parliament passes the bill and the women’s bill will be implemented soon after the exercise is done, indicating that 33% women’s quota might be rolled out before the 2029 general elections.

The delimitation will be done on the basis “the latest census figures published as on the date of the commencement of this act” – which suggests the 2011 census.

“It shall be the duty of the commission to readjust,— (a) the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the states and Union territories and the total number of seats in the legislative assembly of each state, in accordance with the provisions of this act; and (b) the division of each state and Union territory into territorial constituencies, on the basis of the latest census figures, for the purpose,” the bill said.

In each state, the commission will have 10 people – five MPs and five MLAs, to be nominated by the speaker of the Lok Sabha and assembly respectively – as associate members. For those provinces where the number of MPs is five or less, all members will be associate members.

“The Election Commission shall act as delimitation commission for the purpose of delimiting constituencies in the legislative assembly of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, when the area of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan ceases to be so occupied,” the bill said.

The state election commissioner appointed by the governor under Article 243K will be a member.

However, for two states, Meghalaya and Nagaland, a person nominated by the governor will act as the state election commissioner for this purpose. The Union Government will decide the period for which the commission will function through a notification, with an extension possible.