SP, Cong missed chance to shed ‘anti-women image’: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that by opposing the Constitution amendment bill to implement women’s quota, the Congress and the SP “missed an opportunity” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed their “anti-women image”. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Pankaj Choudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, ministers and leaders of NDA allies participate in the ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra’ to protest against the non-passage of the Constitution amendment bill related to women’s reservation, walking from the CM’s residence to the Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

He made the remarks after participating in the ‘Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra’ to protest against the Opposition’s obstruction of the bill. Thousands of women marched from the chief minister’s 5 Kalidas Marg residence to the Vidhan Bhavan via Civil Hospital.

“The Nari Shakti Vandan Act is a historic initiative aimed at providing 33% reservation to women in the legislative assemblies and the Lok Sabha,” he said addressing women in front of the Vidhan Bhawan.

He reiterating that over the past 11 years, the Modi government focused its policies on four pillars — women, the poor, youth and farmers.

The government’s Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to implement women’s quota and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in the Lower House last Friday.

Adityanath said the “double-engine government” was working consistently in the interest of half of the population (women), while the opposition was attempting to block initiatives aimed at their welfare.

He said the central government wanted to extend the benefits of reservation to women starting from 2029, but the opposition exposed their “undemocratic face”. The chief minister also announced that the protests would continue at the district, division and booth levels across UP.

Adityanath said attempts by parties such as Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress and DMK, part of the INDIA alliance, to obstruct the bill exposed their “undemocratic and anti-women character”.

He added, “In protest against this injustice, women across the country have taken to the streets in a democratic manner to express their anger. Despite the intense heat in Lucknow, the participation of thousands of women reflects widespread public support and blessings for the policies of the Prime Minister.”

Adityanath said the country witnessed wide-ranging transformation in recent years under the leadership of PM Modi, with policies centered around four key groups: women, the poor, youth and farmers.

As a result, the country set new benchmarks in development and self-reliance. Schemes such as ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’, ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ and ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ brought positive changes in the lives of women, he asserted.

“The double engine government is fully committed to ensuring women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance. Schemes such as Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and other youth-related initiatives are proving to be effective instruments in this direction,” he added.

The CM expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the women for their large participation in the protest march and said the state government will continue to work for women’s empowerment and take all necessary steps to protect their rights.

MORE REACTIONS

“Due to the alleged nexus and narrow mindset of SP and Congress, the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was obstructed in Parliament. Angry women in UP are confronting these parties publicly, and they will have to bear the consequences in upcoming elections.”

Brajesh Pathak, deputy CM

“Can any party win elections in 2027 without women’s support. If women are not given reservation, SP and Congress will not receive votes.”

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM

“Uplift and respect of women are the identity of BJP. The main objective of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was to give leadership opportunities to women by ensuring 33% reservation in LS and state assemblies. Despite this, opposition parties created obstacles.”

Pankaj Chaudhary, state BJP chief

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the Bill for women’s empowerment, but the opposition blocked it due to an anti-women mindset.”

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, former BJP MP

“When the Bill was brought down in Parliament, Cong MP Priyanka Gandhi and SP MP Dimple Yadav were present. Women MPs from the opposition even thumped desks in celebration, whereas they should have felt saddened.”

Baby Rani Maurya, UP women’s welfare minister

“On April 17, women across the country had hoped for a positive decision on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. However, Congress and SP opposed the amendment and voted against it in Parliament.”

Arun Singh, Rajya Sabha MP