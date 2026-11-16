Viksit Bharat-2047 vision: Haryana to become country’s first fully developed state, says Saini

Haryana is working towards becoming the first fully developed state in the country in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday. Haryana is working towards becoming the first fully developed state in the country in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Of the 217 promises made in the party’s manifesto for the 2024 state assembly polls, 76 have been fulfilled, while the work on the remaining is progressing rapidly, the chief minister said.

Addressing a programme at the historic Neeldhari Gurdwara Pipli Sahib in Kurukshetra, Saini said the government was committed to translating its promises into visible improvements in people’s everyday lives.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated four development projects worth ₹13.36 crore and laid the foundation stones of two projects worth ₹31.47 crore.

Among the key projects launched was a sewerage system costing ₹22.47 crore, along with a 6.50 million litres per day pumping station, to serve colonies in Pipli, Bir Pipli and along the Pipli-Ladwa Road.

He said two 33-KV power substations, built at a cost of ₹12.25 crore in Sector 28 and Jogna Khera, had become operational, strengthening electricity supply in the region.

He said the Kurukshetra Development Board Road would be renovated and beautified at a cost of ₹9 crore. The proposed grand Kurukshetra Dwar and Umri Dwar would welcome devotees visiting the holy city, he added.

Highlighting other development initiatives in the district, Saini said a 50-bed civil hospital had been constructed in Ladwa, while the elevated railway track in Kurukshetra, built at an investment of around ₹400 crore, had been dedicated to the public.

Referring to Kurukshetra’s religious and historical significance, he said the government was pursuing development while preserving the district’s cultural heritage. Saini also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Pipli Sahib.

Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal said Haryana would emerge as a developed state by 2035 under Saini’s leadership, in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat. The CM also extended greetings on Chhath Puja.

Saini also inaugurated a modern electric bus depot in Jagadhri, built at a cost of approximately ₹9 crore, and announced that the number of electric buses operating in the state would be increased from the existing 155 to 375 by the end of this year.

At present, 155 electric buses are operating in 10 major cities of Haryana. The government aims to increase their number to 375 by December-end, he said.

Under the Centre’s PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, 450 electric buses have been approved for seven Haryana cities, including Yamunanagar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Rohtak. During his visit, the chief minister also attended the state-level Chhath Mahotsav in Yamunanagar.

Addressing a programme after inaugurating the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule International Skill Centre at Baholpur village in Ladwa constituency, Saini said the government was focusing on industry-oriented training to connect youth with employment and self-employment opportunities, including jobs in overseas markets.

He said the state government will invest ₹320 crore in modernising a cluster of seven industrial training institutes (ITIs) across Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Ambala districts under the Centre’s PM-SETU scheme to equip young people with skills in emerging technologies and improve their employment prospects.

‘Gita’s message, Birsa Munda’s struggle a source of inspiration for all’

Chandigarh: Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, saying that the tribal leader inspired people through his life and struggle to uphold self-respect, unity and the resolve to protect their land and culture.

While Lord Krishna showed humanity the path of karma, duty and public welfare through the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Birsa Munda inspired people through his life and struggle, Saini said stating that messages of both personalities teach us that a meaningful life is one that is dedicated to the welfare of society.

“Birsa Munda symbolises courage, struggle, self-respect and the resolve to protect one’s land and culture. At the young age of just 25, he shook the foundations of British rule,” said Saini while speaking after laying the foundation stone of “Shri Krishna Kripa Dham” in Panchkula and addressing the state-level function organised to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Saini announced financial assistance of ₹31 lakh for the construction of Shri Krishna Kripa Dham.

He also joined the national programme of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas virtually and listened to the PM’s address.

He said that the Haryana government is making efforts to take the teachings of the Gita from Kurukshetra to every household across the world.

Saini said that Birsa Munda’s struggle against British rule and the exploitative system is etched in history.