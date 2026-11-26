“There are indications that the session may be convened in the first week of December…” the lawmaker had said. Hours later, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business.

Speaking to HT earlier on Thursday, a lawmaker said there were no explicit instructions, but there was an “understanding” that a session could be announced at short notice and lawmakers should therefore remain prepared.

A view of the Rajya Sabha proceedings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad TV)

Ministers and lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) put their travel plans on hold hours before the government announced plans to reconvene Parliament.

ALSO READ: Govt announces four-day special sitting of Parliament amid delimitation buzz

Leading up to Thursday, the Opposition questioned the delay in proroguing the monsoon session, with the government not offering an explanation. Rijiju has maintained that there is nothing unconstitutional about the delay.

The development comes against the backdrop of the government's keenness to pass the delimitation and Constitution amendment bills to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029. The government has also been pushing to convene a special session to take up the proposed legislation.

ALSO READ: Constitution must have resonance far beyond precincts of Parliament, courts, writes PM Modi

The Union government has reached out to Opposition parties, urging them to set aside political differences and support the bills, which seek to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent. It has assured them that the proportional representation of states will be maintained.

The proposed amendment seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The bills are a prerequisite for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women.

The Opposition, however, has stuck to its demand that the government's assurances be incorporated into the bills. Some parties have also suggested that the government implement the reservation using the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.