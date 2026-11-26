At least four people were killed and six others seriously injured after a van carrying 11 people rammed into a stationary lorry on National Highway-67 in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district in the early hours of Thursday, police said. A van carrying 11 people returning from a Hyderabad wedding rammed into a parked lorry on National Highway-67, killing four and injuring six. more

The accident took place near Rayalacheruvu village in Yadiki mandal. The occupants were returning to their native villages in Tadipatri mandal after attending a wedding in Hyderabad.

“The group comprised 11 people, including family members, relatives and friends from Kaveti Samudram and Nandalapadu villages,” Tadipatri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) M Chandrasekhar told reporters.

According to preliminary information, the group attended the wedding in Hyderabad and began their return journey in a Toofan vehicle on Wednesday night.

“When the vehicle reached the Rayalacheruvu stretch of NH-67 in the early hours of Thursday, it rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside. The impact was severe, leaving four occupants dead on the spot and injuring six others,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Midde Hanumantha Reddy (31), Suhasini (26), Mallikarjuna Shetty (30) and Midde Veeranjaneyulu Reddy (52). The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies were taken to a government hospital for postmortem examinations.

Police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations.

“We have registered a case at Tadipatri police station and launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident,” Chandrasekhar said.

State roads and buildings minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock and grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The minister also sought details from officials about the treatment being provided to the injured. He directed them to ensure that the victims received the best possible medical care and that all necessary facilities were made available without delay.