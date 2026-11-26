Parliamentarians Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad, whose parties have allied for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections under the banner of Samajik Parivartan Morcha, on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). They accused the SP of betraying Muslims after securing their votes and remaining silent on atrocities against Dalits and Muslims as they addressed a gathering at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan on Constitution Day in a show of strength. Owaisi and Azad’s parties have allied for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. more

Owaisi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, accused SP leader Akhilesh Yadav of treating Muslims as a vote bank while denying them adequate representation. He alleged Yadav took seats away from Muslims despite repeatedly seeking their electoral support.

Owaisi accused Yadav of adopting Hindutva politics and questioned the community’s poor representation in educational institutions. He referred to Yadav’s visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12. Owaisi said Yadav’s political choices reflected an ideological shift.

Owaisi described the alliance with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) as a partnership beyond electoral calculations. “This is an alliance of hearts, not merely an alliance of political parties,” he said. He added that the alliance would work to prevent the BJP from securing a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi attacked the Yogi Adityanath government’s law-and-order approach, arguing that justice could not be delivered through bulldozer action, “police encounters and half-encounters”. He said 110 Muslims were among 316 people killed in police “encounters” between March 2017 and October 2026. Owaisi said the “encounter policy” disproportionately affected Muslims, Dalits and backward communities.

Owaisi questioned the demolition of mosques in the name of encroachment, alleging that such actions reflected the targeting of Muslims. He accused the BJP’s ideological fount, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, of being opposed to the Constitution. Owaisi said protecting constitutional rights requires political empowerment of marginalised communities.

Owaisi described voting rights as the most powerful weapon available to disadvantaged sections and urged Muslims and Dalits to use their electoral strength to challenge the BJP and the SP.

Azad targeted the government over atrocities against Dalits and Muslims and questioned the SP’s silence on such incidents. He referred to the killings of Vinod Sahni and Ram Lagan Maurya and the 2020 gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman. Azad said their alliance would fight for the dignity, security and political rights of marginalised communities.

Azad questioned the government’s “encounter” policy and alleged that Muslims, Dalits and backward communities were its principal victims. He promised there would be no “encounters” if they are voted to power. Azad said that criminals would not be spared and the rule of law would prevail.

Azad promised employment opportunities for disadvantaged sections in the first Cabinet meeting if their alliance forms the government. He promised a 15% reservation for the poor and promised two deputy chief ministers, one from the Muslim community and another from a backward caste.

He said Muslims should not remain confined to “spreading carpets” at political gatherings but should occupy positions of power, including that of deputy chief minister.

Azad questioned the deletion of voters, asking why the BJP had raised concerns over the removal of Hindu votes without disclosing how many Dalit and backward class voters were affected.

The AIMIM-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance has announced plans to contest all 403 assembly seats, projecting Azad as the chief ministerial face. Their Thursday rally was its first major mobilisation.

Owaisi urged Muslims to support the alliance, asking whether they wanted to remain supporters or occupy positions of authority.

Azad called upon supporters to protect their voting rights and use them judiciously. “If the BJP gives ₹20,000, we will give ₹25,000.”