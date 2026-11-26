Chhattisgarh police have arrested two members of an interstate gang, including its alleged kingpin, in connection with the theft of Apple products worth nearly ₹2 crore from a Raipur store, recovering 125 iPhones valued at ₹1.5 crore, officers said on Thursday. The accused allegedly stole 173 iPhones, Apple Watches and other products from a Raipur store. more

The arrested men were identified as Rajesh Ajay Singh Jhala alias Jhala (43), a resident of Tonk Khurd in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, and Safan Khan (35) from Barwani district. Two others, including Jhala’s son Raj Jhala and Rajesh Lodhi, are absconding, police officers said.

The theft took place at an Apple store operated by iNext Innovation Pvt Ltd at Marine Drive in the Telibandha area of Raipur during the intervening night of October 31 and November 1.

The gang allegedly broke open the store’s shutter and stole 173 iPhones, Apple Watches, headphones and AirPods, collectively valued at around ₹2 crore. They also took away the store’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) digital video recorder (DVR).

Following the incident, six special teams comprising more than 40 police personnel were formed to investigate the case. Investigators analysed more than 1,000 CCTV footage recordings along a route spanning nearly 250 km, besides examining data from over 1,100 cell-ID towers and more than 10 lakh mobile numbers.

Investigators spotted three people on a two-wheeler near the crime scene at around 2.37 am in nearby cameras. They were seen leaving within eight minutes. Police tracked the suspected route for nearly 10 days, reaching Mouda in Maharashtra, around 250 km from Raipur, where the trail went cold.

“A key breakthrough came after police learnt about an abandoned motorcycle near the Kulhan river in Mouda, with its engine and chassis numbers scratched off. Subsequent verification revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from the Telibandha area of Raipur on October 25, helping investigators establish a link with the theft,” a police statement said.

Further analysis of footage and information shared through interstate police networks led investigators to the Kanjar gang, which operates from the Dewas-Indore region of Madhya Pradesh. With the assistance of Dewas police, Jhala was apprehended. He allegedly initially attempted to mislead investigators but subsequently admitted to carrying out the theft with his son Raj and Rajesh Lodhi, police said.

According to police officers, the trio travelled to Raipur by bus on October 25 and conducted a reconnaissance of the Apple store. They later stole a motorcycle from the Zora Mall area and concealed it in a forest near Sakoli in Maharashtra before returning to Indore.

Jhala, his son and Lodhi allegedly retrieved the motorcycle on October 31, travelled to Raipur and committed the theft. They subsequently abandoned the vehicle near the Kulhan river in Mouda and threw the store’s CCTV DVR into the river before returning to Indore by bus. The stolen iPhones were handed over to Khan for disposal, police said.

Khan, who had earlier been arrested along with Jhala in connection with an Apple Store theft in Jaipur, was subsequently traced to Mumbai. A 12-member police team stationed in Indore tracked his movements and, with assistance from other agencies, arrested him near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport before he could allegedly flee abroad.

Following Khan’s disclosure, police recovered 125 stolen iPhones worth around ₹1.5 crore from Julwania in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district. He has been brought to Chhattisgarh on transit remand for further questioning.

Police are also investigating information that the gang arranged thefts at high-end Apple stores through its members and allegedly disposed of stolen phones in Bangladesh and Nepal. Investigators are examining whether the gang was involved in other Apple Store thefts across the country.