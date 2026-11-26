In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned why the Congress-led UPA government did not attack Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

On November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who sailed into Mumbai from Pakistan launched a gruesome coordinated terrorist attack on innocent citizens in the cosmopolitan city, leaving 166 people, including foreigners, dead and more than 300 injured, making it one of the deadliest terror strikes in an Indian city.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned why the Congress-led UPA government did not attack Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (ANI/Representational)

The BJP on Thursday targeted the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, accusing it of choosing "vote bank politics" over national security.

Did the article explain why the UPA government did not attack Pakistan after 26/11?

Did the article explain why the UPA government did not attack Pakistan after 26/11?

Why did the BJP say Congress gave Pakistan a clean chit after 26/11?

Why did the BJP say Congress gave Pakistan a clean chit after 26/11?

What did the BJP accuse Congress of doing after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks?

What did the BJP accuse Congress of doing after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks?

"Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party must answer three questions on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: 1. Why did the Congress-led UPA government not attack Pakistan after 26/11 Mumbai terror attack? 2. Why did Congress give a clean chit to Pakistan by calling Mumbai terror Attack "RSS Ki Sajish (conspiracy by RSS)" ? 3. Why was Rahul Gandhi partying just days after 26/11 Mumbai terror attack?"

In his post, Bhandari also tagged a media report that purportedly spoke about Rahul Gandhi partying soon after the tragic incident.

"Congress gave a clean chit to Pakistan after 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of vote bank politics of Gandhi-Vadra family! They chose vote bank over nation's security!" Bhandari alleged.

Also Read I 18 years later, 6 key conspirators of 26/11 attacks operate freely in Pakistan

Several BJP leaders paid tributes to the victims of the 2008 terror attacks and remembered the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the country.

BJP leaders pay tribute on 26/11 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Today, I pay my humble tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of our nation.

"I salute the courage, valour and unwavering dedication of our police and security personnel who stood firm in the face of terror. Their courage reflects the highest traditions of duty, sacrifice and service to the nation. Their supreme sacrifice remains an enduring inspiration. India remains steadfast in its commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms," he said in a post on X.