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Free power, metro rides, ₹40,000 aid for women: What to expect in SP manifesto
Alok Ranjan, who has coordinated the manifesto exercise with Akhilesh Yadav, said the manifesto to be released on Thursday would be a comprehensive document
The Samajwadi Party will roll out its core manifesto on Thursday as part of a broader effort to return to power in Uttar Pradesh after a decade, and is expected to announce ₹2 lakh grant for self-employment, 300 units of free household electricity, and free Lucknow metro rides for girls and students, people aware of the matter said.
The core manifesto - there will be two more sets targeted at women and districts - is also expected to reiterate annual financial assistance of ₹40,000 for women previously promised by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, among other welfare measures.
Over the months, the SP leadership has also spoken about restoring the Old Pension Scheme, holding transparent recruitment drives on a fixed annual calendar, phasing out contract outsourcing in favour of permanent jobs, and adding safeguards against exam-paper leaks.
Other announcements already made include market-rate compensation for land acquisition, payment for sugarcane procurement within 24 hours supported by a ₹15,000 crore revolving fund, expanded use of artificial intelligence and remote sensing in health and policing, and a review of cases the party describes as false. The party has also mentioned a separate sports policy with a dedicated fund.
Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Alok Ranjan, who has been coordinating the manifesto exercise closely with Yadav for more than a year, said the manifesto to be released on Thursday would be a comprehensive document covering all issues with top priority to the youth, employment, education, health, law and order, farmers, industrialisation and the environment.
“There are many more chapters, but these are the broader issues included in our five-year roadmap of governance,” the retired IAS officer said.
Compared to the SP’s 2022 manifesto, people familiar with the matter said the 2027 election manifesto is framed more as a structured governance roadmap, with greater emphasis on employment generation, law and order, industrialisation, the environment and, crucially, localised district-level promises.
“UP is an aspirational state; the SP government had worked for its development. We aim to bring UP back on the development track, and for that every section of the society needs to move forward. The SP’s manifesto will have a multi-pronged focus and will touch all sections of the society,” Alok Ranjan said.