In 2022, the JD(U) decided to go solo and fielded 27 candidates in the Uttar Pradesh elections. All of them lost their security deposits except in Malhani (Jaunpur), where the JD(U) candidate Dhananjay Singh finished a close second to the Samajwadi Party’s Lucky Yadav.

Bihar rural development minister and the party’s newly appointed UP in-charge Shravan Kumar said on Wednesday that the JD(U) had already identified several “strong and winnable” candidates for many eastern UP constituencies that share a border with Bihar.

Bihar health minister Nishant Kumar with JDU national working president Sanjay Jha and others during 'Sushasan Diwas - Nitish Samwad' programme at Janata Dal United office in Patna

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) said it plans to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and is looking at about 40 to 45 seats in the state polls expected in early 2027.

How many seats is JD(U) seeking to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2027?

How many seats is JD(U) seeking to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2027?

Shravan Kumar suggested the party’s proposed seats were largely in Ballia, Banda, Varanasi (Banaras) and Sonbhadra districts, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) is holding many of them.

“We have identified mostly those seats which are won by the SP. Hence the BJP won’t have any issue sparing them for the JD(U),” the party’s UP strategist said.

A BJP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said its alliance partner’s claim on 40-odd seats seemed like a negotiating tactic, not a realistic number based on its past performance or potential. In the 2022 elections, the BJP contested 376 seats of the 403-seat assembly.

JD(U) leaders, however, argued that this year, the BJP needed additional support to retain power, pointing to what they claim was a visible churn among upper-caste voters and restlessness among Scheduled Caste and Extremely Backward Class sections looking for alternatives.

The JD(U)’s bid is likely to complicate an already delicate seat-sharing exercise for the BJP. The ruling party already faces demands from existing allies — the Nishad Party, Apna Dal (Soneylal), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal — all of whom are pushing for a larger share of seats than they received in 2022. Adding another partner with its own demands will only tighten the arithmetic further.

A senior JD(U) leader said the party would not repeat the mistakes of the last election. “Last time the person assigned the task of forging an alliance with the BJP compromised the party’s interest to serve his own purpose,” the leader said, a reference to the party’s former national president RCP Singh. “This time we are not making the same mistake.”

Bihar health minister Nishant Kumar and other party leaders had travelled to Varanasi earlier this month to begin the JD(U) outreach in the region.

From January onwards, the party plans an intensive campaign highlighting holistic development and inclusive progress, with Nitish Kumar and other leaders expected to spend significant time in the state holding public meetings.

Rama Shankar Arya, a political analyst and former professor of BS College, Danapur, said the JD(U)’s moves signal a more deliberate attempt to convert its limited presence in eastern Uttar Pradesh into a meaningful bargaining chip within the NDA. “Whether the BJP is willing to accommodate those ambitions remains the key question that will shape the alliance’s shape in the months ahead,” he said.