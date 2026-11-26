Six key conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed and the outfit’s operations chief, Zaki-Ur-Rehman Lakhvi, operate freely in Pakistan and run their terror networks without facing any significant legal consequences. 26/11 - Mumbai Under Terror Attack - Firing - Fire at Taj Hotel - Fire brigade officers fighting with fire at Taj hotel on 27 November 2008 (HT photo/Hemant Padalkar) more

Saeed, Lakhvi and four other key players on Pakistani soil, Sajid Majeed alias Sajid Mir, a top commander of LeT who oversaw the attack, Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Pasha, a retired major in the Pakistani military, Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali, ISI officers, not only escaped any punishment for 26/11 but got protection from the Pakistani state, according to Indian intelligence agencies.

Under pressure from the US, Saeed was sentenced to 78 years’ imprisonment in Pakistan in 2020. But Indian officials say that “he is under the protection of the ISI and freely carries out his group’s terror activities”.

Mir was reportedly arrested and sentenced to an eight-year jail term, but little is known about his whereabouts. Lakhvi was sentenced in 2021 to three consecutive five-year sentences for terror funding. Indian agencies said he can carry out his activities freely. No action has ever been taken against the two ISI officers and the one military officer.

“Seven out of 10 conspirators were based in Pakistan at the time of the 26/11 attacks, from the planning stage to managing the control room. We sent letters rogatory [judicial request] to the Pakistan government seeking information and evidence against them, but to date, there is no cooperation,” said an officer, who asked not to be named.

India also sent an extradition request for Saeed to Pakistan, which remains pending.

Two other plotters, LeT’s former deputy head and Saeed’s brother-in-law, Abdul Rehman Makki, died in Lahore in December 2024. Ilyas Kashmiri, leader of al-Qaeda and its Pakistan-based affiliate Harkat-ul Jihad Islami, reportedly died in a US drone strike in June 2011.

Indian agencies gained access to only two of the 10 total conspirators: US national David Coleman Headley. The National Investigation Agency questioned Headley in 2011 even as Washington refused to grant his custody.

Headley’s childhood friend, Pakistani-Canadian physician Tahawwur Rana, was extradited to India last April and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. A fresh charge sheet was filed in the 26/11 attacks in July last year based on Rana’s interrogation.

NIA has, in its court documents, said that Rana was part of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks conspiracy since 2006 and visited India between November 13 and 21, 2008. Just before the attacks, he was in Dubai and met Pasha and later went to China. From China, he travelled back to the US on the first day of the attacks, November 26, 2008.

The broader 26/11 conspiracy involved 10 accused, with seven based in Pakistan during the attacks.

Abu Qahafa, Abu Alqama, Muzammil, Abu Anas, and Abu Hamza, who played key roles at different stages, from training the 10 terrorists to religious classes, etc, are also said to be in Pakistan.

Qahafa was identified as a senior LeT trainer and an expert in handling arms and explosives. He was involved in the physical and technical training of 10 terrorists. Abu Alqama was identified as a senior LeT commander in charge of the Kashmir setup until 2008. He was involved in the training and briefing of 10 terrorists.

Muzammil was identified as a close companion of Lakhvi. Abu Anas was in charge of a LeT safehouse in Rawalpindi.