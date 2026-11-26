"It is tested every day, in the ordinary exercise of power. The manner in which an authority treats a vulnerable citizen, the willingness of an institution to acknowledge its limitations, and the readiness to correct an error are all expressions of constitutional commitment," the CJI said.

Addressing a Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the apex court lawns, the CJI also said that the Constitution is not tested only during extraordinary political or institutional crises, but it is tested every day.

New Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday said a confident institution must have the capacity to engage with criticism without treating every disagreement as a challenge to its authority, underlining that disagreement is not a weakness of a constitutional democracy.

What changes did the CJI say are needed to make justice more accessible?

What changes did the CJI say are needed to make justice more accessible?

Why did CJI Surya Kant say public confidence in judicial authority must be continuously earned?

Why did CJI Surya Kant say public confidence in judicial authority must be continuously earned?

The CJI said a confident institution must have the capacity to engage with criticism without treating every disagreement as a challenge to its authority.

"What matters is that such engagement must remain guided by reasons, professional integrity and respect for institutional processes," he said.

As pointed out by Attorney General R Venkataramani, "it must not be motivated by political agendas or personal gains to attack the institution only because it does not suit you in a particular situation," he said.

He said one often understands the Constitution through its provisions, institutions and distribution of powers.

"These are its essential foundations, but the Constitution must ultimately be judged by what it means to the people whom it governs," the CJI said.

He said constitutional governance requires every institution to remain conscious not only of the authority it possesses, but also of the limits within which that authority must operate.

"Institutional restraint, mutual respect and accountability are therefore essential to the proper functioning of our constitutional democracy. Each institution must discharge its responsibilities with due regard for the constitutional space within which other institutions are expected to function," he said.

The CJI said ultimately, the strength of the Constitution will be measured not simply by the institutions it establishes, but by the confidence it inspires in the citizen.

"Judicial authority is an essential feature of our constitutional system, but public confidence in that authority must be continuously earned through independence, fairness, and consistency. We must also recognise that disagreement is not a weakness of constitutional democracy," he said.

While referring to the challenges facing the justice delivery system, the CJI said pendency, delays and unequal access to legal representation continue to affect the experience of the judiciary for many citizens.

"Behind every case number is a person awaiting the resolution of a dispute, the protection of a right, or the vindication of a claim. The responsibility for improving this situation is shared," he said.

The CJI said courts must continue to strengthen their processes and make justice more accessible, and the Bar must contribute through focused and honest advocacy, responsible case management, and professional discipline.

He said the true tribute to the framers lies not merely in remembering their work, it lies in carrying forward the constitutional responsibilities they entrusted to us.

"Citizens may not remember every judgment or be familiar with every constitutional provision, but they will remember whether they were heard, whether they were treated fairly, and whether the justice system stood by them when they needed it most. That ultimately is the measure of our constitutional commitment," he said.

"Let us continue to work towards a justice system that is independent in its functioning, accessible in its reach, and humane in its approach.The Constitution has given us the framework. Giving life to its promises remains our collective responsibility," the CJI said.

Besides the CJI, the Attorney General, SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Kumar Rai and others also addressed the gathering.

Referring to certain issues pointed out by the SCBA president, the CJI said he thinks that periodical training of members of the Bar is a very significant issue.

The CJI said he can assure the Bar members that some structured training program will be introduced in a very short time.

In his address, Venkataramani said it is one matter that we talk of improving administration of justice and ease of justice.

"It is an entirely different matter that we denigrate our justice institutions, our judges, and the supreme value of independence by mindlessly or deliberately challenging it," he said.

"The lawns of the Supreme Court where we have assembled are part of the court and meant to be valued to celebrate the Constitution, not to demean the court. This is not Hyde Park," Venkataramani said.

He said any attempt to devalue the court on any assumed count or to malign the judges must be strongly discouraged and stopped.

"Let no partisan considerations assume self-importance of freedom. Seemingly being independent can invisibly impact the court's ability to be without fear or favour," he said.

Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated in the country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

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