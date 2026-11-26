Sabarimala , While several devotees undertake the arduous trek to Sabarimala every year as part of their pilgrimage, Police Assistant Commandant M K Hariprasad has carved out a distinct place for himself by serving at the hill shrine for more than 30 years and ensuring safe and smooth darshan for devotees, officials said on Thursday. 30 years at Sabarimala, police officer remains a familiar face for Ayyappa devotees more

Hariprasad, Assistant Commandant of the Kerala Armed Police Fourth Battalion in Mangattuparamba, Kannur, is back at Sabarimala following the commencement of the pilgrimage season on November 17.

Officials said Hariprasad was leading the police team deployed in front of the sanctum sanctorum to facilitate darshan for devotees.

During his long service, he has spent considerable time at key locations, including the Pathinettam Padi , Sopanam, Malikappuram and Marakkoottam.

He was also among the first officers involved in the virtual queue system introduced by the Kerala Police, officials said.

From the opening of the temple at 3 am until its closure at 11 pm after the rendition of Harivarasanam, Hariprasad remains stationed near the Sopanam, listening to the continuous chants of 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa'.

Even after completing his current duty stint, he hopes to return to Sabarimala to serve during the Makaravilakku festival, officials said.

Hariprasad has had a decorated career in the police since joining the force in 1993.

Beyond his pilgrimage-related duties, he has conducted more than 640 cyber safety awareness programmes for thousands of students, parents and members of the public across Keralam, from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

He said he had also helped bring 428 children back from the brink of suicide through counselling after they experienced severe mental distress over cyber-related issues.

His service has earned him several honours, including the President's Police Medal, the Chief Minister's Police Medal and awards from the Union Home Ministry and the State Police Chief.

Despite the recognitions, Hariprasad says his greatest satisfaction comes from seeing pilgrims return happily after having a smooth darshan of Lord Ayyappa.

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