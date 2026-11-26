By Aditya Kalra India's top court tightens food warning labels in ne

NEW DELHI, - India's top court ruled on Thursday that separate warning labels should appear on the front of food packaging for every nutrient of concern, tightening a government proposal that called for a single label and dealing a blow to the $100 billion industry that has long opposed the measure.

India is in ​the midst of an unprecedented food safety crackdown, including nationwide raids against restaurants, amid concern over poor hygiene and ​standards. The government's plan for front-of-pack red warning labels came after heated public debate on the lack of such measures.

The order will be a major setback to food and drink players such as PepsiCo, Mondelez, Coca-Cola and Nestle that have long opposed such labels. Most foreign companies count India as one of their biggest consumer markets, and executives privately say such measures could impact sales of both local and international food products.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said the government needs to tighten its proposal, mandating separate hexagon-shaped warning labels for high salt, sugar and fat on the front of packs, not only one as proposed earlier by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The authority shall ensure that a separate hexagon for each "nutrient of concern, each containing the word high fat, high sugar, high salt ... rather than a single combined hexagon," Supreme Court judge J.B. Pardiwala said.

Pardiwala asked the lawyers why they were not smiling after hearing the ruling. When one replied that he represented the food industry, the judge teased by saying once the lawyer gets through all 150 pages of the ruling, "perhaps nothing will remain on your face."

"This is larger public interest, national interest," the judge added, calling for strict implementation of the court's orders.

The nationwide debate on food safety has intensified since Reuters reported in August that India's government had opted for a weaker labelling regime after lobbying by Coca-Cola and ​groups backing Nestle ⁠and PepsiCo, which argued warning labels were ineffective.

However, many companies have implemented such measures voluntarily in European markets.

Health activists welcomed Thursday's ruling.

"This is certainly a landmark development in the nutritional history of the country," said Rajiv ‌Shankar Dvivedi, ⁠the lead counsel for non-profit "3S And Our Health", which had challenged the government in the Supreme Court for the lack of warning labels.

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