Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the “biggest party in the Opposition”, accusing it of trying to scale back Other Backward Classes (OBC) quotas to introduce Muslim reservation and stalling a bill aimed at giving women “adequate representation” in legislative bodies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his respect to the Constitution in the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi (Handout/PTI) more

Without naming the Congress, PM Modi also targeted the party for obstructing legislative work and stalling a bill aimed at giving women “adequate representation” in legislative bodies.

“It is most appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something the makers of our Constitution, notably Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, were totally against,” PM Modi said in an article to commemorate Constitution Day, which marks the day the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution in 1949.

To be sure, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had made a similar accusation against the Congress in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that the Congress, if elected, would take reservations away from OBCs and Dalits and give them to Muslims.

In Thursday’s article, PM Modi acknowledged the role of women in shaping the Constitution before going on to attack the Congress. “...what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame. A legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies was disallowed from being passed by the one Opposition party, once again showing its disdain for constitutional values,” he said, promising women that the “no force can prevent us from ensuring that justice is done to them”.

PM Modi continued: “Our constitutional democracy has a clearly defined role for the Opposition. Sadly, the leading Opposition party seems to have become more of an Avrodh Paksh (obstructionist) than a Virodh Paksh (opposition). They should know that disrupting democratic processes is no substitute for discharging constitutional responsibilities.”