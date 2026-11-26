The ministry of information and broadcasting has reminded streaming platform Netflix to adhere to a May 2025 notice issued on blocking Pakistani content for Indian viewers, according to people familiar with the matter. The show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is set to release on Netflix on December 4. (File ) more

The notice in question was issued on May 8, 2025, during Operation Sindoor, where India and Pakistan where engaged in a four-day military stand off.

The latest warning to Netflix comes after the streaming platform announced the release of a Pakistani original series called ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir.

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