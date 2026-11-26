I am a technology policy reporter with the National Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. I cover digital policy and the intersection of technology and society, focusing mainly on what's happening in India. My beat often involves tracking platform regulation, privacy, internet curbs, and the real-world impact of digital rules, among other things. Can usually be found reading government notifications so that you don't have to. I cover three key ministries: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Communications, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). I am originally from New Delhi and a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Over the past nine years, I have worked across television, digital and print media with The Secretariat, CNN-News18, Tiranga TV, Interesting Engineering, and now Hindustan Times. Although I am not on X, I can be reached at sejal.sharma@hindustantimes.com for tips, a chat or book recommendations. I respond fast, usually within a couple of hours. Outside of work, I enjoy playing badminton and driving my car. I am a firm believer that every trip — work or leisure — deserves a fridge magnet.
Centre reminds Netflix not to stream Pakistani content amid complaints over ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ show
The notice in question was issued on May 8, 2025 during Operation Sindoor, where India and Pakistan where engaged in a four-day military stand off.
The ministry of information and broadcasting has reminded streaming platform Netflix to adhere to a May 2025 notice issued on blocking Pakistani content for Indian viewers, according to people familiar with the matter.
The notice in question was issued on May 8, 2025, during Operation Sindoor, where India and Pakistan where engaged in a four-day military stand off.
The latest warning to Netflix comes after the streaming platform announced the release of a Pakistani original series called ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir.
Also Read | Amid call for ban in India, Netflix releases Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo trailer featuring six complicated love stories across 3 generations
Deep Dive
In June 2025, Netflix informed the Ministry that it had made no film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India.
The ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the possible release of the Pakistani web series. In view of this, the ministry has asked Netflix to stand by that commitment given in June last year and maintain the position it conveyed at the time.
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam Attack on April 22, 2025, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali tourist.
In response to the attack, India carried out a military operation on May 7, 2025, targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
During this stand-off, the Indian government called on OTT platforms to stop streaming content originating in Pakistan. Along with online streaming platforms, the Centre also moves to bloc social media accounts of Pakistani officials, actors and influencers, YouTube channels and broadcaster websites.