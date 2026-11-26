The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to formulate a single-phase front-of-pack nutrition labelling (FoPL) regime, requiring prominent red warning labels on packaged food products high in sugar, fat or salt, and ordered the regulator to revisit its proposed nutrient thresholds to ensure unhealthy products do not escape scrutiny. The court underlined that the right to health, the right to food and the right to know and make informed choices. (PTI) more

Giving the food regulator four months to finalise the draft regulations, a bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said delays in introducing the warning labels would come at the cost of public health, particularly that of children, as packaged foods continued to be sold without consumers being adequately informed about their nutritional content.

Reading out the operative part of the judgment on Constitution Day, Justice Pardiwala said the court could not have pronounced its decision on a more appropriate occasion as the Constitution recognises the right to health. “We have issued some directions which we feel, if implemented, will lead to healthier children. If taken in the right spirit, it will take the country to healthier times,” he said.

The court underlined that the right to health, the right to food and the right to know and make informed choices, flowing from Article 21 of the Constitution, cast a positive obligation on the state to adopt regulatory measures such as front-of-pack nutritional warnings to protect public health.

A key intervention in the judgment concerns the very basis on which the FSSAI proposed to determine the nutrients that would trigger mandatory warnings. The bench directed the authority to treat total sugars and saturated fat, rather than added sugar and added fat, as nutrients of concern alongside salt, in keeping with the regulator’s own longstanding consensus before the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGI).

Consequently, the FSSAI will have to revisit and reformulate the threshold levels for each of these nutrients. The court specifically ruled that the values in the 2024 dietary guidelines cannot be adopted as they stand because they were calculated with reference to added sugar and added fat, rather than total sugars and saturated fat.

The bench cautioned against setting thresholds at either extreme. Limits that are too low could result in almost every packaged food product carrying a warning, eventually desensitising consumers and causing label fatigue, it said. It added that thresholds that are too high, on the other hand, could allow most products to escape the warning regime, leaving consumers unknowingly exposed to harmful levels of sugar, saturated fat and salt.

The court also prescribed changes to the design of the warning labels, directing the authority to provide a separate red hexagon for each nutrient of concern, carrying a standardised pictorial representation alongside the corresponding words “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR” or “HIGH SALT”.

This would rule out a single combined warning hexagon for products containing more than one nutrient of concern. Each nutrient must have its own distinct pictorial warning, making it easier for consumers to identify the specific nutritional risks associated with a product.

On the dimensions of the warnings, the bench directed that each hexagon occupy at least 4-5% of the principal display panel of the package, in line with international practices, unless the authority records explicit reasons for departing from this requirement. The FSSAI must also prescribe a font size that makes the text prominent, conspicuous and readily legible alongside the pictorial representation under normal conditions of purchase and use.

The judgment also addressed the timeline for bringing the regulations into force, accepting the FSSAI’s proposal that the process of issuing and finalising the draft regulations would require approximately four months. The regulator informed the court that it would publish the draft amendments for 60 days to invite comments from stakeholders through domestic consultation and the World Trade Organization platform, examine the responses, approve the regulations, and forward the final notification to the ministry for publication in the Official Gazette.

While finding this timeline consistent with the statutory process under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the bench made it clear that the authority must ensure strict adherence.

“Every day of delay means that packaged foods continue to be sold without such labels to the detriment of the right to health, food and informed choice respectively,” said the court, adding that any delay in bringing out the draft regulations must be avoided.

It also cautioned the FSSAI against allowing the consultation process to become an exercise in securing absolute consensus among all stakeholders, particularly food business operators and those advocating consumer and public health interests, whose positions may not always converge.

If an attempt is made to bring everyone on board on every aspect, the process could be prolonged indefinitely, and the proposed warning regime may never see the light of day, the bench observed. It said the approach consistent with improving public health and protecting consumer interests must take priority to avoid any deadlock.

Beyond labelling, the judgment placed considerable emphasis on nutritional literacy, particularly among schoolchildren. The Union government was directed to ensure strict implementation of existing regulations, including the 2020 regulations, in both letter and spirit.

The Centre must also ensure that changes and additions to school curricula are accompanied by teaching methods that give children opportunities to practise nutritional literacy through interactive workshops and extra-curricular and co-curricular activities, among other initiatives.

The bench said its judgment examined the broader relationship between public health and front-of-pack labelling, moving beyond clinical interventions to address the underlying determinants of health. It also considered the deficiencies in the FSSAI’s proposal, including the nutrients of concern, threshold limits, warning-label format, dimensions and font size, as well as the transition period, use of artificial preservatives, and the list of food products exempted from the labelling regime.

The order is the culmination of a series of interventions by the bench in a public interest litigation filed by 3S and Our Health Society, seeking mandatory front-of-pack warnings on packaged foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fats.

On September 10, the court questioned the regulator’s proposal to introduce the warnings in two phases, initially covering products high in two or more nutrients and subsequently extending the regime to products high in even one. The FSSAI later agreed to adopt a single-phase approach, covering products exceeding the prescribed threshold for any one nutrient.

On September 28, the bench questioned why the regulator needed to push implementation as far as July 2028 and why the consultation process had to begin afresh. It subsequently reserved its judgment after the FSSAI proposed four months for finalising the regulations, followed by a year-long transition period for food business operators.

The bench has directed the registry to list the matter after 10 weeks for the FSSAI to apprise it of the progress in preparing the draft regulations and file an affidavit detailing the steps taken.